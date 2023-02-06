Star Life's Close to My Heart, the newest addition to the network, will take you into a world filled with heartwarming feelings. It is a television show from India about two young individuals who enjoy cooking. This drama series, which has over 100 episodes, is a must-watch for anybody who enjoys romance and family drama.

Close to My Heart cast premiered on 6 February 2023 on Star Life. Photo: @Starsatsa, @StarTimesKenya on Twitter (modified by author)

Star Life's Close to My Heart replaced the hit series Lost in Love on 6 February 2023. The telenovela promises to leave you captivated from start to end. Initially released in Hindi as Channa Mereya on Star Bharat, the TV series has been dubbed into English for audiences worldwide. Do not miss the chance to experience a journey of love, relationships and family dynamics that will leave you craving more.

Close to My Heart plot summary

The story revolves around Ginni Garewal and Aditya Raj Singh. Ginni is a 24-year-old girl who runs a roadside restaurant (Dhaba) in Amritsar with her family and is searching for love and solutions to her family's problems. On the other hand, Aditya Singh, a 27-year-old chef who has just returned from Canada, aspires to become one of the world's highest hoteliers and finds the answers he is seeking in Ginni.

Close to My Heart’s full story

Ginni and Aditya have a love-hate relationship and are portrayed by Niyati Fatnani and Karan Wahi, respectively. The series follows their journey as they compete against each other, deal with their respective personal struggles, and interact with other characters in their world.

The first few episodes see Aditya compete in a cooking competition and attempt to retrieve his late mother's memory, while Ginni tries to save her family's Dhaba and deal with various conflicts with Aditya.

Close to My Heart is about Ginni Garewal and Aditya Raj Singh. Photo: @faiz_a_ on Instagram (modified by author)

As the series progresses, there are more conflicts between Aditya and Ginni, as well as with other characters, such as Ambar, Rajvanth, Shailaja, Marleen, and Goldie. Aditya and Ginni's relationship continues to evolve, and they both face challenges, such as Aditya being forced to get married for a business deal and Ginni defending herself against goons.

Despite these conflicts, Ginni and Aditya's love for cooking and their passion for food bring them closer together. The series ultimately follows their journey to find love and meaning in their lives, and their struggle to save their family's Dhaba from being taken over by others.

The cast of Close to My Heart is a talented and diverse group of actors. Each member brought their unique skills and expertise to the table. Their performances were nothing short of outstanding and their chemistry on screen was undeniable, making the show a must-watch for fans.

1. Niyati Fatnani as Ginni Aditya Raj Singh

Niyati Fatnani stars as Ginni Aditya Raj Singh. Photo: @niyatifatnani on Instagram (modified by author)

Niyati Fatnani stars as Ginni Aditya Raj Singh in the show. Born on 1 January 1991 in Gujarat, India, Niyati brings a strong and endearing presence to the role of Ginni.

2. Karan Wahi as Aditya Raj Singh

Karan Wahi was born on 9 June 1986 in New Delhi. Photo: @karanwahi on Instagram (modified by author)

Karan Wahi is a talented actor, best known for his role as Aditya Raj Singh in the show. He was born on 9 June 1986 (age 36 years), in New Delhi. His chemistry with Niyati as Ginni and his portrayal of the character's struggles have been highlights of the show.

3. Puneet Issar as Rajwant Singh aka Daarji

Puneet Issar plays the role of Rajwant Singh in the show. Photo: @impuneetissar on Instagram (modified by author)

Born on 6 November 1959 (age 63 years), in Punjab, India, Puneet Issar plays the role of Rajwant Singh, also known as Daarji, in the series. He is the father of Anand and Amber and the grandfather of Aditya, Gurleen, Marleen and Akash.

4. Shakti Anand as Amber Singh

Born on 23 September 1975 in Delhi, India, Shakti Anand plays the role of Amber Singh in Close to My Heart. Amber is the widower of Gurkirat and is the husband of Supreet. He is also the father of Aditya and Akash.

5. Vishavpreet Kaur as Supreet Amber Singh

Vishavpreet Kaur plays the role of Supreet Amber Singh in the series. Supreet is Amber's second wife and is the mother of Akash. She is also the stepmother of Aditya.

6. Kanwalpreet Singh as Goldie Garewal

Kanwalpreet Singh was born on June 25, 1990, in Amritsar, India. Photo: @kanwalpreetofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Born on June 25, 1990, in Amritsar, India, Kanwalpreet Singh plays the role of Goldie Garewal in the TV show. Goldie is the brother of Ginni, Dimpy and Shampy and is the husband of Simranpreet. He is also the son of Khushwant and Gurraj.

7. Perneet Chauhan as Gurkirat Amber Singh

Born on 13 Jun 1985, in India, Perneet Chauhan plays the role of Gurkirat Amber Singh. Gurkirat is Amber's first wife and is the mother of Aditya. She is no longer alive in the series.

Supporting cast

Below is a list of supporting cast that made the show a success:

Kanwalpreet Singh as Goldie Garewal

Charu Mehra as Simranpreet Goldie Garewal / Sam Dhillon

Harpal Singh Sokhi as Khushwant Garewal

Shardul Pandit as Armaan

Mamta Verma as Shailaja Anand Singh

Aanya Rawal as Dimpy Garewal

Jasleen Singh as Shampy Garewal

Dhriti Goenka as Gurleen Cheema (nee Singh

Dhantejas Pandit as Child Akash Singh

Chirag Bhanot as Harjeet Cheema

Sonika Gill as Sonia

Sanjana Solanki as Marleen Singh

Aradhana Sharma as Harnaaz Cheema

Nisha Gupta as Ginni's friend

Close to My Heart’s episodes and teasers

The TV show is currently in its first season. The season is expected to run on the Star Life network for 110 episodes. You can also read Close to My Heart's teasers online to get an idea of what to expect in each episode if you do not mind spoilers.

Star Life's Close to My Heart debuted on February 6th, 2023. Puneet Issar, Shakti Anand, Vishavpreet Kaur, Perneet Chauhan, Kanwalpreet Singh, and Tanushree Kaushal are among the show's all-star cast members. Premiere episodes of Close to My Heart air on Star Life from Mondays to Sundays at 19h30.

