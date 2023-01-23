Agent Raghav is a crime fiction anthology television series that follows the life of Agent Raghav Sinha, a highly skilled investigator who uses his sharp intellect and powers of observation to solve complex crimes. The show has been airing on Zee World. Here is all you need to know about Agent Raghav’s Zee world TV show, including its full story and cast.

Agent Raghav recently aired its final episode on Zee World. Photo: @AndTVOfficial

Agent Raghav is a crime fiction anthology television series created by Abhimanyu Singh and produced by Saba Mumtaz. The TV show is directed by a team of experienced directors, Rajesh Ranshinghe, Govind Agrawal, and Arif Ali Ansari, with Suryansh Dwivedi as the creative director. The show's storytelling, pacing and performances make it a must-watch for crime fiction enthusiasts.

Agent Raghav’s plot summary

Agent Raghav follows the life of Agent Raghav Sinha, a highly skilled and intuitive investigator who uses his sharp intellect and powers of observation to solve complex crimes.

Raghav joins the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police as an undercover agent, using his exceptional skills to solve a wide range of high-profile cases. Raghav's main goal is to avenge the murder of his father, who was killed by one of his clients when Raghav was ten years old.

Raghav works alongside his team leader Trisha Deewan, and his friends, Agent Rajbir and Agent Bikram, to solve cases and catch criminals. Together they share a special bond as well as solving cases.

Agent Raghav’s full story

The crime television show begins with Raghav witnessing the murder of his father at the hands of one of his clients. This tragic event drives Raghav's desire to solve crimes and bring criminals to justice.

Raghav joins the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police as an undercover agent, using his exceptional skills to solve a wide range of high-profile cases. His unorthodox methods often put him at odds with his colleagues, but his results speak for themselves.

As Raghav delves deeper into the minds of criminals, he finds himself piecing together clues and evidence to solve complex cases while dealing with personal demons from his past

Agent Raghav initially aired on &TV. Photo: @aahanakumra, @indurajay on Instagram (modified by author)

Throughout the series, Raghav works alongside his team leader Agent Trisha Deewan, and his friends, Rajbir and Bikram, to solve cases and catch criminals.

The dynamics shared between Raghav and Trisha and the bond Raghav and his team share add an interesting layer to the show as they navigate difficult criminal cases and their relationships.

The show climaxes with the revelation of Raghav's father's killer, the CBI Crime Branch Chief, Dilip Chauhan, who tries to kill Raghav, but Bikram sacrifices his life by jumping in front of a bullet. Dilip escapes leaving Raghav with a promise to catch him one day.

Agent Raghav’s cast members

The series had a talented cast and crew, bringing Agent Raghav Sinha's crime-solving journey to life on screen. Here are the main cast members and their pictures:

1. Sharad Kelkar as Agent Raghav Sinha

Actor Sharad Kelkar was born in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India. Photo: @sharadkelkar on Instagram (modified by author)

Sharad Kelkar is an actor born on October 7, 1976, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India. The actor plays the lead role in the TV show.

2. Aahana Kumra as Agent Trisha Dewan

Aahana Kumra plays Agent Trisha Dewan. Photo: @aahanakumra on Instagram (modified by author)

Aahana Kumra is another talented actor who plays agent Trisha Dewan in the television show. The actress was born on 1 May 1985 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India.

3. Jason Tham as Agent Bikram

Agent Bikram from "Agent Raghav" was born in October 1989. Photo: @jason2jayz on Instagram (modified by author)

Jason Tham was born on 15 October 1989 in New York, USA. He plays agent Bikram in the show. Jason is also known for Baaghi, Ek Deewaana Tha, and Sanjivani.

4. Mahesh Manjrekar as Dilip Chauhan

Dilip is the chief of the CBI Crime Branch. Photo: @maheshmanjrekar on Instagram (modified by author)

The actor was born on 6 August 1958 (64 years as of January 2023) in Mumbai, India. Mahesh Manjrekar plays Dilip Chauhan in the show; Dilip is the chief of the CBI Crime Branch.

Supporting cast

Apart from the main cast, the following supporting actors and actresses did an amazing job portraying their roles in the television show.

Deepali Pansare as Agent Gauri

Danish Pandor as an Agent Rajbir

Reena Aggarwal as Forensic Doctor Aarti Mistry

Swati Rajput as Agent Swati

Nazea Hasan Sayed as Mihika Rajput

Deepshikha Nagpal as Devdasi

Mahi Sharma as Mala

Gavie Chahal as Prashant Surve

Suchitra Pillai as Vasundhara Vohra

Chestha Bhagat as Sunidhi Vohra

Alefia Kapadia as Sushma Uppel

Mitika Sharma as Ritu Sharma, con bride

Deeksha Kanwal Sonal as Sona / Pooja / Esha / Nandini

Malini Kapoor as Flavia

Ridheema Tiwari as Manasvi

Rishina Kandhari as Dr. Sunaina Sinhal Mehta

Farhaan Patel as Ratan

Riaa Chandra as Shruti

Jannat Zubair Rahmani as Rohan Arora

Sumit Kaul as Subhodh Arora

Vimarsh Roshan as Randeep Garewal

Amit Dolawat as Vijay Chauhan

Ajay Kumar Nain as Inspector Sharma

Sunayana Fozdar as Gargi Chaddha

Siraj Mustafa Khan as Roby

Tarul Swami as Dr.Nigam

Resha Konkar as Mona

Gajendra Chauhan as Mr. Bajaj

Ahsaas Channa as Naina

Seema Pandey as Maya Banerjee

Ishita Vyas as Gehna

Rushad Rana as Rocky/ Vineet/Rishab

Agent Raghav’s episodes

Agent Raghav features a total of 60 episodes, each approximately 45 minutes in length, and was shot in various locations in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

With only one season, the show left a lasting impact on the audience and was well-received by the critics. You can also read Agent Raghav’s teasers online before watching the show, and they will give you a hit of what to expect in each episode.

Where can I watch Agent Raghav?

You can watch the show on Zee World (ZEE5).

Is there Agent Raghav season 2?

No. The second season of the show is not available at the moment.

Agent Raghav is a thrilling and compelling crime fiction anthology television series that offers a unique blend of crime, mystery, and drama. The show's lead character, Agent Raghav Sinha, is a complex and multifaceted character whose journey to solve crimes and bring criminals to justice is both captivating and emotionally charged. With a talented cast and crew and a well-crafted storyline, Agent Raghav’s Zee World TV show is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

