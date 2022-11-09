The Mzansi drama show Durban Gen has had much success not only in SA but in the rest of Africa. The medical series is set up in the Durban General Hospital, and thanks to the crew and directors, many have been left wondering whether it is a real hospital.

Durban Gen is a South African medical drama telenovela. It was commissioned by and distributed by e.tv as an original Stained Glass TV Production.

Durban Gen plot

The story follows Mbalenhle "Mbali" Mthethwa (Nelisiwe Sibiya), a freshly graduated doctor, as she relocates to the large city to finish her final year of community service at the General Hospital. She must choose between her boss Dr Lindelani Zulu (Ntando Mncube) and her fiancé Sibusiso Dlamini (Mike Ndlangamandla). When she first arrives at the hospital, helps in a risky procedure that kills a MEC.

The hospital's, Dr. Zulu's, and Mbali's reputations are at risk because of this. Mbali is dragged into an investigation that could jeopardize her career. After Sbusiso's passing five years later, Mbali advances to sangoma and senior physician positions. Thabo Dlamini is made the new superintendent at the Durban Gen Hospital. Dlamini and Dr Zondo are married.

Their union, however, comes to the verge of ending. Although Dr Jack and Calvin are now engaged, her injured womb prevents her from having children. To avoid being imprisoned for assaulting the women who were training to be sangomas, Mbali's gobela—the person who trained Mbali to become a sangoma—shot himself. However, the medics promptly performed surgery on him, and eventually, he was apprehended.

Where is Durban Gen filmed?

The Durban Gen Hospital location is in the heart of Newlands East. It is a renowned hospital that is the crowning achievement of KZN healthcare. Every doctor wants to work at this centre of excellence, and every patient wants to get care there.

Which hospital is Durban general filmed at?

The series is set in the township of Newlands East and the corridors of the Durban General academic public hospital. There is no specific Durban General Hospital address where the institution is set up.

Is Durban General Hospital real?

The show has been set up to seem so real, from the equipment to the actors. But is there a Durban Gen Hospital? No, the hospital is all fiction and is not physically located anywhere in South Africa.

Is it the end of Durban Gen?

The early primetime programme, which will conclude in January 2023 after just over two years, has been cancelled by e.tv. During April of 2022, the program attracted 2.75 million viewers (7.12 AR / 27.5 shares) to its early prime time 18:30-timeslot, making it the fourth most watched series on e.tv.

In a statement released, e.tv said,

e.tv can confirm that the hospital drama Durban Gen will be coming to an end in January 2023. The decision to decommission the daily drama is part of a business strategy which includes the ongoing review of the on-air life cycle of all our shows.

Although the Durban General Hospital is coming to an end, the series has become a fan-favourite for many. The show will surely be missed.

