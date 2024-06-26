A woman who has exceptional interior design skills showed off her beautiful mkhukhu

The lady's place was clean and well organised with colours that communicated very well

The online community reacted to the Facebook post, with many applauding her for making her place homely

A woman's stylish living space garnered praise online. Images: @Ke Nthabiseng Motloung

Source: Facebook

A woman took to social media to show off her beautiful mkhukhu. She said her living space is her heaven on earth.

Ke Nthabiseng Motloung posted photos of her place in a popular Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The woman's place was neat and well organised with stunning colours - white and blue.

Nthabiseng captured her neatly made bed. She showed off her lounge that had a flat-screen TV and its stand, and blue sofas. Her wall was decorated with wallpapers that encouraged a positive attitude.

Lastly, she captured her kitchen which had white cupboards and a mini fridge. Everything in her kitchen from pots to glasses was neatly placed in their places.

Lady flexes her stunning mkhukhu

Take a look at the Facebook photos below:

Netizens showed love for the woman's living space

The online community reacted to the lady's place, applauding her exceptional interior decoration skills.

@Joseph Joe stanned:

"You've got a beautiful taste in furniture Sha ."

@Cmphiwe Gama said:

"Looks warm and welcoming. It is a home."

@Ausi Lesego commented:

"This is what I call HOME. Can I move in with you ❤❤❤❤."

@Tebogo Clementine shared:

"I love it hun it looks so amazing ...I'v been wanting to get bar fridge but I'v been wondering about its space injani can it fill up?"

@Lethu Mene Kukisi showed love:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️."

KwaZulu-Natal hun flexes living space

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed off her one-room living space.

In a TikTok video shared by @m.z.u.k.u.l.u01, the one room features a neatly made bed, fridge, stove, wardrobe, cupboard, side table, and microwave. The space is well organised and neat, with modern furniture. TikTokkers applauded her for the neat interior. Some asked her to plug them with shops for furniture.

Source: Briefly News