A cute two-year-old stunned Mzansi when she flawlessly modelled in stiletto heels

The young diva caused quite a buzz on social media when she showed off her runway skills in a TikTok video

Netizens could not get enough of her sassiness and even mentioned the baby possibly joining Miss South Africa

Once again, babies prove to the world that they are the true geniuses.

A two-year-old baby wowed Mzansi by flawlessly walking in heels. Image: @mahlaba03

A two-year-old took one for the baby team as she modelled in stiletto heels, leaving many Mzansi jaws dropped.

Talented babies in Mzansi

Is talent something that you are born with or something that you learn along the way? Whatever the answer, there is no denying that this little diva is meant to grace the runway at some point.

This two-year-old stood out on the Internet when she flawlessly showed off her runway skills in sparkling stiletto heels. She sashayed away gracefully as though she had been practising walking in heels since the good old days of hiding in her mother's womb.

Her cousin Mahlaba shared the iconic walk in a TikTok video that dropped Mzansi's Jaws, which is as low as her height. In disbelief, Masaba acted swiftly and asked people to donate a high fashion item as she captioned the video:

“Can somebody please donate a black coat?”

Watch the video below:

Kids do the most amazing things

Children never cease to amaze us. The little ones always make sure to cause a little bit of havoc wherever possible.

Netizens were stunned by the two-year-old beauty queen.

@fikilezungu675 made a hilarious point:

"Miss SA INTERVIEW: Please tell us when You started modeling. Her: Before I was even 2 years... SA: waze wanamanga jesu."

@Its_plamediii made a clever reference:

"Maddie knew who she was at an early age."

Mzansi has talented babies

Briefly News also reported that a two-year-old girl from Springs, Gauteng, is taking TikTok by storm with her feisty personality and her love for learning. The bond between her mother and little brother is also something that makes this little girl stand out.

