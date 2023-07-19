A hardworking South African woman took to social media to celebrate obtaining her master's degree

A viral TikTok video shows Bongiwe Gambu collecting her much-deserved MSc in chemistry at her graduation

Social media users showed the beautiful academic love in the comments as they congratulated her major win

South African stunner and scientist Bongiwe Gambu (@bongiwegambu1) left netizens inspired after sharing a video of herself collecting her third qualification in chemistry.

An SA woman inspired Mzansi when she obtained her MSc in Chemistry. Image: @bongiwegambu1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Graduation marks the culmination of many years of personal sacrifice and hard work that have laid the foundation for successful and inspiring careers.

Bongiwe posted a video on TikTok which shows her excitedly walking the University of Johannesburg graduation stage in her academic attire as she is capped by the Dean and handed her Master's degree an MSc in chemistry.

"I am so grateful," Bongiwe captioned the post.

An MSc in chemistry provides an overview of topics as practised in modern research. Students receive training in areas of organic, inorganic and physical chemistry and are able to specialise by taking optional courses in topics such as catalysis, energy materials or drug chemistry.

South Africans beam with pride at MSc graduate

The Master's graduate's online friends flooded the TikTok post with congratulatory messages.

Busisiwe Thabisa Sibizo reacted:

"Bhungane ❤️Mthimkhulu ❤️."

Nqonqodwane YeDubez

WeBongie wamuhle yezwaaaan wasebenza sisi halala ntombazane

DrJ replied:

"So proud of you, my dear."

Sharon commented:

I remember you were my Demi during my first year in 2019.. Congratulations, you definitely deserve it."

Nol reacted:

"I am so proud of you."

unknown said:

"Sis, why are you fighting ."

