Delivery Ka Speed is more than just a delivery service, and it's a community-focused initiative designed to tackle youth unemployment and women's empowerment

By hiring individuals staying in the area who understand their areas well, the service not only improves efficiency but also contributes to safety and familiarity

Speaking to Briefly News, Tshepang Langa says the community-driven endeavour aims to make a difference in the lives of people in townships

Delivery Ka Speed sees the need for addressing delivery gaps in the under-serviced areas. Images: @deliverykaspeed/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Delivery Ka Speed is a community-focused initiative born in the streets of Hammanskraal in 2021.

The empowering story of Delivery Ka Speed

At its core, this venture is a powerful response to the challenge of youth unemployment, embracing the dynamic opportunities to create work. What sets Delivery Ka Speed apart is its commitment to local talent.

Speaking to Briefly News marketing coordinator Tshepang Langa says:

"The aim was dual-fold: to offer the community delivery services and combat youth unemployment by employing local drivers."

"These drivers operate in underserved areas untouched by major food delivery platforms."

"Prioritising neighbourhood knowledge for safety reasons, we hire individuals acquainted with the surroundings, effectively addressing crime concerns."

Godiragepse Mogajane, the visionary founder, set the wheels in motion. With a majority of the team comprising women, the initiative radiates empowerment, promoting gender equality and representation.

Langa says:

"Though relatively new, we've expanded our reach across four areas in the province. Founded by Godiragepse Mogajane, our team predominantly comprises of women and youth."

Mzasi peeps react to delivery app catering to townships

In a post first seen by Kasi Economy, peeps were impressed by the delivery service. In areas where conventional food service delivery is limited, Delivery Ka Speed takes the lead. It's a journey fueled by innovation and social progress, centered around you – the customer.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

Source: Briefly News