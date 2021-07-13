South Africans are in disbelief as they react to a video of a two-year-old intelligent boy who easily identifies car brands

The two-year-old boy is seen in a video chilling with his mother in front of a computer, naming all the car brands her mother displays on the screen

The clip has been shared by the proud mom, Leah Kaphuka on Tik Tok and she has also been praised for teaching the young guy

A video of a two-year-old boy displaying an unbelievable skill to identify logos of car brands has found its way to the internet. The young man is seen chilling in front of a laptop with his mother.

The stunning mom displays different logos and asks the young man to name them. He can easily identify expensive machines such as Audi, Subaru and Volkswagen.

Leah Kaphuka, @Isabella_Mskay on the social networking application, has shared the short clip on Tik Tok and has attracted a number of positive reactions from her followers.

An intelligent boy has really impressed many South Africans as he is able to name different car brands. Image: @Isabella_Mskay/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@NolzNolz said:

“Too cute.”

@Avril.G said:

“Well-done mummy.”

@KatlehoMantso said:

“He outsmarted me.”

@Deidre De Bruyn said:

“Clever little boy, well-done baby.”

@Leah24 said:

“Wow, he’s a genius.”

@Ingrid Barnes said:

“Who taught him? Mom, so cute.”

@Redd_Prince said:

“May I adopt him please.”

@PramitaMaharaj said:

“Too cute and brainy.”

@Mulalo said:

“He is a mechanic.”

Source: Briefly.co.za