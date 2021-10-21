Lady Celebrates Bagging Her Own Place: “Speaking This Into Existence for Myself”

A young social media user subtly thanked God for allowing her to purchase a new home in a post she shared online

Images paired with a Bible verse resulted in @Simply_rantia's post going viral on Twitter as South Africans sent in their well wishes

A large majority of tweeps thanked the content creator for giving them a sense of hope and faith that one day, they too can purchase a home

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen," is the Bible verse shared by a young social media user who recently purchased a new home. @Simply_rantia (Emarantia Ngomane) humbly shared images of her humble abode on the bird app in celebration of her latest accomplishment.

In just a day, Emarantia's post gathered 10 000 likes from Twitter users who also retweeted the post over 700 times. Many Saffas thanked her for giving them hope while others congratulated her on the amazing feat.

A young content creator gave thanks to God after she was able to purchase a stunning new home. Image: @Simply_rantia

Source: Twitter

Emarantia's faith in God also generated quite the response online from religious Saffas who believed that the time was, indeed, right for her. The young lady shared three images; two of her new home and one of her celebratory wine.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi thanks Emarantia for giving them hope, sends her love and congratulatory messages

@NomfundoZ_ said:

"Congratulations. I'm so happy for you baby."

@karaboo_peggy responded with:

"Yoh thank you for reminding me that these things will eventually happen, congratulations and enjoy your new home."

@Kadija9 shared:

"That scripture! Congratulations."

@Lebogan20128347 excitedly wrote:

"I don't have to know you in order to be happy for you, right?! Congrats sis."

@christian_nawa tweeted:

"Me to me one day."

@formidable73st added:

"Speaking this into existence for myself. Amen."

Don't be afraid to take 'whisks': Lady celebrates new home by showcasing kitchen

In similar news, Briefly News recently reported that buying a new home is a successful feeling that takes a ton of hard work. @TheKitchenista (Angela) on Twitter did just that recently and could not be more excited to share her accomplishment online.

Not only did Angela showcase her beautiful home with her followers, but she provided some tips for them too. Angela used sticky notes to plan out how she wants to furnish her kitchen. She explained that she would like her space to be set out in an easy access type of way. How smart!

Social media users showered the young influencer with well-wishes and love as they thanked her for the sticky note trick.

Source: Briefly.co.za