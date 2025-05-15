Who is Srikanth Bolla's wife? All about Veera Swathi

Srikanth Bolla's wife, Veera Swathi, has been a topic of global interest after he was named a judge in the newly premiered season 4 of Shark Tank India. Swathi is Bolla's biggest cheerleader, and the duo has been married since April 2022.

Srikanth is married to Veera Swathi. Photo: @srikanthbollaofficial_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Srikanth Bolla has been married to Veera Swathi since April 2022 .

. The Indian entrepreneur met his wife via Facebook when she messaged him.

when she messaged him. Veera prefers to lead a private life away from the intense public scrutiny.

The duo welcomed a daughter, Nayana , born on March 31, 2024.

, born on March 31, 2024. Veera is credited with being pivotal in supporting Srikanth's entrepreneurial endeavours.

Veera Swathi's profile summary

Full name Veera Swathi-Bolla Gender Female Current residence Seetharamapuram, Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India Nationality Indian Ethnicity Indian Height 5 feet 7 inches Father Venkata Rami Reddy Mother Lakshmi Narasamma Relationship status Married Husband Srikanth Bolla Children Nayana Profession Homemaker

Srikanth Bolla's wife and relationship timeline

Srikanth Bolla’s wife is Veera Swathi, an Indian born to Venkata Rami Reddy and Lakshmi Narasamma. She is credited with supporting her husband, who never gives up a chance to shower her with praise on social media platforms.

For instance, in 2024, Bolla shared an Instagram post praising his wife. He captioned,

Being an entrepreneur, I am guilty of marrying my work. To love someone was like an alien concept not present in my dictionary. Only Swathi knows my failure in understanding her emotions sometimes, or cheering her up when she is upset. Yet she forgives me and loves me unconditionally every single day.

Bolla and Veera welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nayana, in March 2024. Photo: @srikanthbollaofficial_ on Instagram (modified by author)

How did Srikanth meet his wife?

Srikanth Bolla and Veera Swathi met on Facebook. Swathi took the first step to message him, which sparked their connection.

Despite an immediate chemistry, Srikanth was initially shy and reserved, so Swathi took the initiative to pursue the relationship. Their bond grew over time, and Swathi became a significant source of support for Srikanth.

Srikanth Bolla and Veera Swathi's marriage

After dating for nearly a decade, Srikanth Bolla and Veera Swathi exchanged vows in April 2022. They did so at a traditional wedding ceremony held at Panchayatiraj Teachers Colony in Hastinapuram, Hyderabad.

Srikanth Bolla and Veera Swathi met on Facebook. Photo: @srikanthbollaofficial_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Is Srikanth Bolla’s wife blind?

Veera Swathi, the wife of Indian Shark Tank judge, is not blind. However, her husband, Srikanth Bolla, was born with visual impairment on July 7, 1991, to a Telugu family in Seetharamapuram, Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Who is Srikanth Bolla's daughter?

Srikanth’s daughter is Nayana, born on March 31, 2024. The celebrity couple chose the name "Nayana," which means "eyes" in several Indian languages, reflecting a meaningful connection to Srikanth's journey as a visually impaired individual. However, Nayana is not blind.

Recently, her dad took to Instagram to celebrate her first birthday by sharing a series of moments with her. He captioned,

One year ago when your mother and I were nervous about having a child, you came into our world like a little box of blessings. A Very Happy Birthday my little one, God bless you!

Swathi is Bolla's biggest cheerleader. Photo: @srikanthbollant on X (modified by author)

Is Srikanth Bolla a billionaire?

Srikanth is not a billionaire. However, according to GQ India, Srikanth Bolla's net worth is estimated at Rs 50 crore, equivalent to $5.8 million as of 2025.

His wealth primarily stems from his successful career as an entrepreneur and founder of Bollant Industries. His company boasts an annual turnover of over $150 million and employs over 500 people.

Trivia

Swathi and Srikanth's life story inspired a Bollywood biopic, Srikanth , starring Rajkummar Rao as Srikanth Bolla. It was released in May 2024.

, starring Rajkummar Rao as Srikanth Bolla. It was released in Swathi's unwavering support helped Srikanth overcome self-doubt about becoming a parent.

Bollant Industries is a recycling company that produces eco-friendly disposable products and packaging solutions.

and packaging solutions. Her husband, Srikanth, was the first international blind student admitted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Bolla was featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in April 2017.

Srikanth Bolla's wife, Veera Swathi, is an unwavering pillar to his multiple endeavours. The duo has been together for over a decade despite exchanging their vows three years ago. They have since welcomed a daughter, Nayana, born on March 31, 2024.

