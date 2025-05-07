Athing Mu's husband revealed: Inside her marriage to Yegor Nikolayev

In 2024, Athing Mu faced an athlete's worst nightmare; she was disqualified from participating in the Paris Olympics after a fall during the 800 m final. Luckily, the sportswoman had a strong support system. Her then-boyfriend, Yegor Nikolayev, flew her to Malibu to nurse the heartbreak and ultimately popped the big question.

In a year full of noes, Jesus has blessed me with a yes through Yegor!

Yegor Nikolayev and Athing Mu during their 2024 engagement (L). The sportswoman at the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot (R). Photo: @athiiing on Instagram, Harry How (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Yegor Nikolayev and Athing are both middle-distance runners .

. They have a 14-year age difference .

. Athing and Yegor got engaged in July 2024.

Yegor Nikolayev's profile summary

Full name Yegor Nikolayev Gender Male Date of birth 28 April 1988 Age 37 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Yekaterinburg, USSR Nationality Russian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5'11" (180 cm) Weight 75 kg (165 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Athing Mu Profession Athlete

Insights into Yegor Nikolayev and Athing Mu's interracial relationship

Athing was born and raised in Trenton, New Jersey, while Yegor is a native of the USSR. The former's parents, Aluel Lual and Deng Mu, immigrated to the USA from South Sudan in 2000. The pair were reportedly pursuing better opportunities and a safer environment for their family.

Athing Mu and her husband, Yegor Nikolayev. Photo: @American Olympic Legends on Facebook (modified by author)

Athing Mu promoted Yegor Nikolayev from boyfriend to fiancé during a vacation at Calamigos in Malibu

On 8 September 2024, Athing Mu took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures from her proposal. The following month, she shared details about her special day during an interview with Jinger & Jeremy Vuolo, stating:

When Yegor said to me, "I have one thing to ask you", I guessed he was going to propose because he had used the exact phrase previously when asking me to be his girlfriend. But before that, I did not suspect anything.

Multiple celebrities congratulated the duo on their engagement

Following the announcement, Nikolayev and Athing received heartfelt wishes from fans and fellow athletes, including Sydney McLaughlin.

Paralympic athlete Hunter Woodhall congratulated them, saying:

Wow, so happy for both of you!

American track and field runner Jenna Prandini penned a heart emoji alongside the caption:

Finally, you guys!

American athlete Athing Mu during the 2023 MAXIM Carnival Mardi Gras celebration at EDEN Sunset. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, also commented on the post:

Congrats!!

Yegor Nikolayev and Athing Mu got hitched in a private ceremony

The sportswoman shared glimpses into her bridal shower via Instagram Stories on 9 February 2025.

During the event, she rocked an all-white outfit during the day and an all-black outfit during the night. Athing and Yegor tied the knot in a private ceremony in March 2025.

Athing Mu adopts her husband's name after the wedding

The middle-distance runner now goes by Athing Mu-Nikolayev, per her Instagram bio. She joins the likes of female athletes Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who took on new identities after getting married.

Athing Mu's husband specialises in middle-distance and long-distance events

Yegor represented Russia in the 1500 m race at the 2012 Summer Olympics. He bagged 11th place at the 2012 World Indoor Championships.

Nikolayev recorded a personal best time of 3:39:59 and finished fourth during the 2013 Universiade. His last high-profile match was at the 2019 European Indoor Championships in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Athing Mu during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium in Japan. Photo: Christian Petersen

His wife is also into the sport

Athing Mu is the youngest woman in history to hold Olympic and world titles in an individual track and field event. At 16, she became the world U20 best in the indoor 600 m. At 19, Mu broke a national record set by Ajeé Wilson in the 800 m during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In addition, she bagged a second gold as part of the women's 4 × 400 m relay. At the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Athing became the first American woman to hold the world championship title in the 800 m category.

FAQs

Yegor Nikolayev has been by Athing Mu's side even during the lowest seasons of her sporting career. Here are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

What is Yegor Nikolayev's height?

Nikolayev is approximately 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall and weighs 75 kg (165 lbs). On the other hand, his wife stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) and weighs 56 kg (124 lbs).

How old is Athing Mu?

The athlete (22 as of May 2025) was born on 8 June 2002. Although her family is of South Sudanese heritage, she holds American nationality by birth. Mu is the second youngest of seven siblings.

Who trains Athing Mu?

From 2021 to 2022, Athing Mu-Nikolayev was coached by Milton Mallard. She has trained under Bobby Kersee since 2023.

Athlete Athing Mu during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track & Field at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Photo: Christian Petersen

Why did Athing Mu fall during the 2024 United States Olympic trials?

Mu tripped after being tangled up in the pack of runners as she tried to gain position in the inside lane during the first lap. Unfortunately, she was way behind the rest when she regained her footing.

What is Athing Mu doing now?

The sportswoman reportedly made her first racing appearance of the year with a 5000m race during the April 2025 Mt. SAC Relays.

Although it is unclear how and when Athing Mu and Yegor Nikolayev first met, they got engaged in July 2024 and married in March 2025.

