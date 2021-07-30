Who is Sydney McLaughlin? Born Sydney Michelle McLaughlin, she is an American hurdler and sprinter. Her journey has been challenging yet fascinating, and she has managed to garner top championships. This article has details about her sports journey, family and private life. Keep reading to learn more!

The current world record holder in the women's 400 meters hurdles with a time of 51.90 seconds.

Source: Instagram

What age is Sydney McLaughlin? She was born on August 7, 1999, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Therefore, she is 21 years as of 2021. Why is Sydney McLaughlin famous? She is the current world record holder in the women’s 400 meters hurdles with a time of 51.90 seconds, as set on June 27, 2021 at the United States Olympic Trials.

Bio and early life

Sydney was born in an athletic family and was perhaps born to be an athlete. Willie, her dad, was a semi-finalist in 400 m at the 1984 Olympic trials, while her mum, Mary, was also a runner.

Does Sydney McLaughlin have siblings? She has two brothers, Ryan and Taylor, and one sister, Morgan. How much does Sydney McLaughlin weigh? She weighs 60kgs.

Sydney McLaughlin's boyfriend

McLaughlin is dating the former NFL star Andre Levrone Jr. Andre retired last year after playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. They two are yet to get married.

Early career

Sydney took up running at an early age, following Taylor and their older sister Morgan. At the age of six, her parents signed her up for her first meet, and it was then that she knew the track was her future. She continued to run and train throughout her childhood into high school, winning races and collecting medals along the way.

In 2014, she participated in the national junior under-20 championships, where she came second in the 400-meter hurdles.

In 2015, she participated in the national youth trials, where she came second. Later the same year, she qualified for the 2015 IAAF World Youth Championships in Cali, Colombia, where she won gold in 55.94.

In 2016, she won the 400-meter hurdles in 54.46 at the New Balance national outdoor high school championships. During the 2016 United States Olympic Trials, she won in the 400-meter hurdles.

In March 2018, Sydney set a world junior 400-meter record in 50.36 at the 2018 NCAA Division. In June of the same year, she forfeited her eligibility to compete in college to become a professional. She signed a sponsorship deal with New Balance in October of the same year.

Sydney McLaughlin's Olympic trials

The 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro marked her first encounter with professional athleticism. Nevertheless, she did not manage to medal as she finished fifth in the semi finals. The whole experience of being in the company of professionals made her fearful, nervous and anxious, affecting her performance.

Is Sydney McLaughlin going to the Olympics? In late June 2021, she sprinted to a world record at the U.S Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon. She finished the women’s 400-meter hurdles at 51.90 seconds and became the first woman to cross the finish line in under 52 seconds. This means she qualifies to represent America at the Tokyo Olympics for the second time.

Who sponsors Sydney McLaughlin?

New Balance currently sponsors her. She also won four straight school titles in the 400-meter hurdles at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals.

Sydney McLaughlin's net worth

It indeed pays to be an athlete. At just 21 years, Sydney has amassed a considerable fortune thanks to her talents and skills. As it turns out, setting Olympic records is a whopping financially lucrative business. She is estimated to be worth a whopping $2 million. Besides running, she also makes pretty big bucks from endorsements. Based on her incredible success, we can only imagine that the endorsement deals will continue to roll in for the young athlete.

Above is an inspiring bio of Sydney McLaughlin. When she is outside the track, she loves writing poetry, listening to music, and watching movies. She also enjoys new experiences, like travelling far destinations, brand partnerships, among others. Briefly.co.za wishes her the very best in sports and life endeavours.

