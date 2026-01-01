South African Maskandi rising star Umafikizolo recently won the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year

The online news and gossip page, MDNews, shared the full top 10 list on its social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Umafikizolo winning the crossover song title

The year has finally come to an end, and many netizens have been buzzing on social media regarding the song that will be crossing us over into 2026; however, after Ukhozi FM announced its winner, not many netizens were happy about the song choice.

In the early hours of Thursday, 1 January 2026, the popular online news and gossip page MDNews excitedly announced that the rising Maskandi star Umafikizolo had won the Ukhozi FM Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka contest.

Although his win came with a lot of bickering on social media, especially after the AMapiano vocalist Mawhoo questioned the radio station's voting system as she saw that her songs weren't getting the numbers that were supposed to be getting.

MDNews not only announced the news of the Maskandi star's win, but they also shared the full top 10 list on their social media page.

Netizens react to Umfakizolo's win

Shortly after it was announced that Umafikizolo won the crossover song title on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@lelo_mkhondo said:

"I'm happy with number one, at least it's a song we all know, and it was trending for a while."

@SpinnerMzimela wrote:

"Liyabuya kancane kancane until we appreciate ourselves and enjoy our very own creativity, which relates more closely to our culture or ourselves, we'll remain doomed. Don't respond if you have no culture as Uzogeja."

@dajay_03 commented:

"Very funny? The most popular song of the year on playlists is placed at no. 8? Ukhozi will never stop this corrupt act again."

@tebogosebs responded:

"The biggest radio station in the country always disappoints. Voting must be checked."

@MelulekiMoy0 tweeted:

"It was obvious."

@mgazi_mc replied:

"Thukuthela and Jazzworx, thank you for the bangers you cooked in 2025, you carried us majita and uMaWengane/Bengicela, one of those two is the song of the year for 2025."

@FrankTalk0000 stated:

"The kids erupted into dance when this song came on on Heritage Day. The whole Ushaka Marine Waterworld erupted into applause when it came on in October. This song deserves SOTY."

@GloriaAurum shared:

"We saw this one coming. Problem this year ke Lesedi FM."

MaWhoo thanks fans for Ukhozi FM nod

In a previous report from Briefly News, the South African Amapiano singer MaWhoo expressed gratitude after winning the Song of the Year in 2025. Mthandeni SK's Gucci won the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year, and it features MaWhoo.

Many social media users and music lovers flooded the comment section with their reactions to MaWhoo winning, with some saying she deserved it, while others disapproved of the decision. She wrote in excitement, "Gucci. Song of the year, thank you again."

