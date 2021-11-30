Leon Schuster and Trevor Noah Trend Amidst ‘Mr Bones 3’ Controversy

Leon Schuster's Mr Bones movies used to be South African favourites in the early 2000s but now peeps feel that the material is rather offensive

After the Leon and Alfred Ntombela trailer was released, many began to compare the racially insensitive content to that of Trevor Noah's

The debate about the comedic material got rather heated when one opinionated person said: "Dare I say, if Leon Schuster benefited from racism, then Trevor Noah did the same."

What used to be one of Mzansi's greatest laughs has turned into one of the biggest debates in the country. Leon Schuster released his trailer for the new Mr Bones 3 movie and excitement for the film was not even on the table. Many peeps feel that 2021 is not the time for a Leon Schuster comedy.

Leon Schuster and Trevor Noah are under fire on social media for comedic material. Image: @official_leon_schuster and @trevornoah

Source: UGC

Many South Africans have been left wondering whether Leon Schuster movies have a place in our society today. EWN reported that instead of being excited about a new Mr Bones movie after almost 20 years since the first, peeps found themselves cringing at the prospect of the kind of jokes that will be made in the upcoming film.

The debate continued onto Twitter and many are concerned that Schuster is using racially-fuelled material that leaves black societies as the butt of the joke. Others are of the opinion that if Leon should be scrutinised for his jokes, then so should other comedians like Trevor Noah.

Peeps are arguing that many comedians have been making similar material to Leon Schuster, so he should not be the only one catching heat for it. The bigger discussion that peeps once enjoyed has now become a sour topic of conversation.

Things are without a doubt heated in the Twitter streets and here is a look at just some of the opinions that have been put out there.

