South African graduates and youths are grappling with unemployment challenges and they decided to share their struggles on social media

@Daniel Marven asked his social media followers to share reactions after graduating from university but now finding it difficult to get jobs

Some people believe it is better to study at FET colleges rather than universities because it’s difficult to get a job as a varsity graduate

South African graduates are sharing their plight on social media as they struggle for their dream jobs - or any jobs in their fields. In a post shared by @DanielMarven, the Twitter account holder asked his followers about their experiences considering the fact that they hold qualifications but don’t have employment.

The post comes as South African graduates are seriously facing the challenge of not having jobs because of a lack of experience in the positions they are applying for.

Some people believe not considering FET colleges was their their downfall while others argue that looking for work rather than creating their own jobs is a problem. The Twitter account holder wrote on social media:

“SA graduands, how do you feel holding qualifications without any jobs. Let's talk.”

South African graduates are sharing their pain as they battle against unemployment. Image: @Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

@Thema_V said:

“I feel like I wasted my time... I should have made a driver's licence and drive taxis.”

@AfricaBorwa said:

“I wish I took all my tuition fees and started a business, now I'm broke.”

@Matete466 said:

“That as well doesn’t guarantee success or great returns, education is never a waste. Your time will come, keep knocking. Sometimes it gets harder before it gets easier.”

@McDonaldTokelo said:

“The problem is that we go to tertiary with the mentality of 'working for someone'.”

@Nygel4798 said:

“Almost 90% of African students. That’s why even up to now vaccine is imported from Europe, Asia and America. Degree holders, we lack that innovative part, maybe we are afraid of starting our own.”

@Siza_Black said:

“It's tiring I tell you. Me I'm even looking outside of the country.”

@Skosi10 said:

“Problem we undermine TVET colleges too much, we run to varsity to study HR, come back hired by TVET graduate.”

@Senzoku0239 said:

“At times you even get embarrassed to say that you hold degrees. You remain silent as people talk about how useless tertiary education is. Mele uvale umlomo, cause their strongest argument against you is that, what have your degrees gotten you."

