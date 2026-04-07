Skeem Saam star Hungani Ndlovu and Zanele Potelwa's viral video has sparked dating rumours on X

Fans are curious about what brought the two personalities together, on what looks like an island vacation

Briefly News has learnt the real reason they are so close is that they are working together on Tropika Island of Treasure

Hungani Ndlovu and Zanele Potelwa had a blast in Thailand, but sparked dating rumours. Image: Hunganindlovu, Zanelepotelwa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi can't help but wonder what would prompt Hungani Ndlovu and Zanele Potelwa to dive into a TikTok trend. A fan got curious and shared the viral video on X, opening the floor for other users to speculate.

Fans start dating rumours

X user @YoursBrown reshared a TikTok video posted by @MyTropika, in which TV presenter Zanele Potelwa and Hungani Ndlovu performed a TikTok trend typically done by couples.

In the video captioned, "Yooh, I am starting a rumour," Potelwa and Ndlovu explored different locations, in what looks like an island getaway.

Many other fans started getting curious, with some saying their chemistry makes it impossible to ignore the rumours.

Why Zanele and Hungani are working together

In a statement to Briefly News, it was revealed that Hungani Ndlovu and Zanele Potelwa were on the Tropika Island Search. The team continues their search for the next island for the upcoming season of the reality TV show.

Taking to Instagram, Skeem Sam star Hungani Ndlovu shared some dope photos and videos of their getaway in Thailand.

"From sunrise missions to sunset dances, it was all about chasing the feeling…the kind you can’t fake. Laughter, memories, discovery… and a little bit of magic in between. Last slide says it all," he wrote.

Zanele has been exploring various locations with other personalities, who are past contestants on Tropika Island Of Treasure, not just Hungani alone.

One thing that can't be denied, though, is that their chemistry is through the roof, so this will make for great TV.

On why Thailand is the one, Ndlovu said: "I believe Thailand is the ideal choice for Tropika Island of Treasure Season 12 because it’s got diverse beaches and the heat and humidity will challenge contestants to their limits."

Hungani Ndlovu explored Thailand for 'Tropika Island Search.' Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@Msijaman shared:

"He was on the magents show with Penuel's brother. He said he was never going to post his relationships again."

@Ktolom laughed:

"They look good together, I don’t care if they're dating or not."

@Royalswazir asked:

"Awwww, you guys. What about the other lady? niWrong though. They do look cute ke kona."

@Thekelo_ stated:

"I hope the rumour is true. It would be nice if they were dating."

@Rexi82970 shared:

"Why, it clearly says Tropika Island of Treasure, and we know they are field presenters/colleagues."

Jonathan Boynton-Lee explores Mombasa with Zanele Potelwa

In a previous report from Briefly News, the new Tropika Island of Treasure season is nearing the audition process, so preparations for the show are underway.

Jonathan Boynton-Lee joined host Zanele Potelwa to search for the perfect filming destination. Throughout the series, Zanele Potelwa will be embarking on trips to seven different destinations.

Source: Briefly News