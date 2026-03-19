The Tropika Island of Treasure season 1 is nearing the audition process, so preparations for the show are underway

Jonathan Boynton-Lee joined host Zanele Potelwa to search for the perfect filming destination

Throughout the series, Zanele Potelwa will be embarking on trips to seven different destinations

Jonathan Boynton-Lee is in Mombasa for the Tropic Isanld Search. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

The Tropika Island of Treasure Season 12 is almost underway. Host Zanele Potelwa was recently joined by TV personality Jonathan Boynton-Lee, who explored Mombasa in Kenya.

What stood out the most for the star was the "layered culture, hidden gems and unforgettable experiences he discovered in Mombasa." Jonathan also used this opportunity to reflect while reflecting on his own Tropika Island of Treasure journey.

Jonathan reflects on Mombasa trip

The TV personality was taken aback by how multilayered the culture is in Mombasa. He pointed out that there is a mix of African, Arab and Indian influences which fit like a hand in glove and are plastered everywhere.

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"Also, the heat and humidity humbled me very quickly. I realised within about five minutes that Mombasa operates on a slightly slower, cooler coastal rhythm, and once you surrender to that, it is magic."

The carved wooden doors, little spice shops, and colourful buildings, including Fort Jesus, were enough to get a positive reaction from Jonathan. Apart from the amazing objects and figures, Jonathan praised the food, saying they offered very fresh seafood.

"A thing about me is that if there is food, I will be trying it. There is a big Swahili influence with lots of coconut, spices and fresh seafood. I had the most incredible fish curry," he sai

Speaking on what he could show to a friend for one full day, he said a walk to the beach is necessary, "The coastline there is beautiful and starting the day with the ocean just puts you in the right mood."

Then he would take the friend to Old Town and Fort Jesus to soak up the culture, and finally, lunch would have to be fresh seafood.

Speaking on a more serious topic, Jonathan compared how it was like being the Game Master to being a contestant.

"When I was the Games Master, I was standing there with FOMO thinking, 'I really want to be a part of that.' Then, when you become a contestant, you realise those challenges are no joke," he said

Lee pointed out how the reality of being a Game Master shifted his appreciation to being ne instad of a contestant. He said the front-row experience was easy to watch as he saw how a person would handle to

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Thuli P shared pictures from her getaway on Instagram, and they have since gone viral on X

This comes after the DJ Maphorisa reunion rumours swirled online, after they were spotted vibing at a nightclub

Source: Briefly News