Renowned vegan chef Babette Davis shared insights into her plant-based lifestyle that keeps her looking and feeling decades younger, crediting a whole-food vegan diet

As the owner of the popular vegan restaurant "Stuff I Eat" in Inglewood, California, Babette emphasised daily green juices and nutrient-dense meals

The fitness enthusiast and author opened up about her "ageless" approach, inspiring viewers worldwide with her message that it's never too late to transform

A 75-year-old woman stunned the internet with her fitness.

Source: Instagram

Babette Davis captivated audiences by recounting how she embraced veganism around age 40, marking the beginning of a profound shift in her health and life. Davis shared the story in a video posted on TikTok in late December 2025.

She described overcoming earlier challenges, including poor health habits, and discovering the power of plant-based nutrition.

She opened up about her journey, which led to founding "Stuff I Eat," a pioneering vegan spot that serves organic, eco-friendly meals to her community on the HealthyFlow TikTok page. Babette often highlights that her youthful appearance and strength stem not from genetics alone but from deliberate choices in food and movement.

She started her fitness routine later in life, proving that consistency pays off at any age.

The internet both admires and criticises the health guru

Davis's story was a hit with TikTok users, with many applauding how young and healthy she looks, while others raised critical points.

One user, @Leahdino89, admired:

"She is beautiful."

@MelissaTheNarcSlayer was inspired, commenting:

"I just need to know what to eat. I don't know how to make healthy and delicious recipes."

@KiaBrown was ready to buy the 75-year-old's book, stating:

"Is that book available to buy? I must get better knowledge! What I’m doing has not been working for some reason. I may have digestive issues."

@Meshel63 proved to be a stan:

"She is such an inspiration and beautiful ❣️."

Another user, @cedrichorton7, steered clear of Davis's veganism, writing:

"I'm about to eat some steak right now😂."

@Yuki89 said:

"I respect and admire people who choose a certain lifestyle. I am grateful to her for sharing her experience but at a certain point, I feel like they are judging our lifestyles. Some of us have no choice on what we eat, but have to survive on anything."

A seeming hater, @PrincessDiana, added:

"You still can't live forever."

@Audible.Ambiance added another critical comment:

"And vegetables are sprayed with toxic chemicals, and mostly genetically modified."

Who is Babette Davis?

Babette Davis, commonly known as Chef Babette, is a renowned vegan chef, fitness enthusiast, motivational speaker, and co-owner of the plant-based restaurant Stuff I Eat.

She's widely celebrated for her incredible vitality and youthful appearance well into her 70s. She's often praised for looking decades younger, thanks to her plant-based lifestyle, rigorous fitness routine, and focus on whole foods.

