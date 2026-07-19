Hazel Mahazard posted a series of photos on her social media page, but her caption had followers convinced it was aimed at Vuyokazi Nciweni

The tension arose after Vuyokazi shared a steamy kiss with Thendo Zondo, who is believed to be Hazel's boyfriend

Critics flooded the comments, with many feeling Hazel had not handled the situation well, despite seemingly coming out on top

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Hazel Mahazard seemingly threw shade at Vuyokazi Nciweni. Images: hazelkotu, thendo_zonzo_sa, vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

Hazel Mahazard appears to have had the last laugh in her rumoured love triangle with Vuyokazi Nciweni, and she made sure everyone knew it, but not everyone is applauding how she went about it.

The drama began when the former Izingane Zesthembu star posted footage of herself and Thendo Zonzo sharing a passionate kiss, fuelling speculation that the two women were involved with the same man. When the situation became public, Zonzo and Nciweni distanced themselves from each other, with the DJ publicly apologising to Hazel, suggesting the pair had chosen to work through the fallout together.

On 17 July 2026, Hazel took to Instagram with a photo dump featuring herself in a figure-hugging black mini dress. The images showed off her physique, but it was what she chose as her caption that set social media ablaze.

"Oops!"

For those who had been following the scandal closely, the word was not random. It was the exact same expression Nciweni had used in her reaction to the kiss video, and followers were quick to connect the dots. Adding more fuel to the fire, the photo dump also included a collage of pictures featuring both Hazel and Zonzo, which many took as a deliberate signal that the two were firmly back on track.

See Hazel Mahazard's post below.

Critics are not impressed

While some saw the post as a playful power move, the reaction in her comments section was far from celebratory. Many felt Hazel had directed her energy at the wrong person, with critics pointing out that Zonzo was the one who had put her in this position to begin with.

nicolewashe reacted:

"Not you feeling like you are the winner here."

mami_selemela said:

"But he told us straight that he loves her."

fluffyghel was not impressed:

"Instead of dealing with your man. We all saw that 'Oops' from Vuyo. Clearly, you are throwing shade at her when it was your man who posted her. Women, though."

lulek.om posted:

"It's so funny how you used to judge Mihlali and call her 'dom kop' during the time you podcast, now it's your turn for public humiliation."

Critics aren't happy with how Hazel Mahazard handled the scandal. Images: hazelkotu, thendo_zonzo_sa, vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

Vuyokazi Nciweni and Sbindi Mseleku's video goes viral

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a throwback video of Vuyokazi Nciweni telling Mpumelelo "Sbindi" Mseleku that she was pregnant.

The tense video was made even more awkward by Sbindi's reaction and left viewers shattered by Vuyokazi's situation.

Source: Briefly News