Big Brother Mzansi housemate Yolanda has been issued with a gag order by Biggie for the whole day

The housemate was given this punishment as she failed to stay frozen when her mom arrived at the BB Mzansi house

The star was ordered not to speak at all for the whole day and to write what she wanted to say on a whiteboard which hung around her neck

The plot thickens at the Big Brother Mzansi house as Mzansi's favourite housemate, Yolanda, recently served one of the worst punishments she has ever served since she stepped foot in the competition.

Biggie serves Yolanda with a gag order

The drama in the Big Brother Mzansi house has been brewing more and more and has many netizens entertained. Yolanda also made a lot of headlines this week following Lerato Modise's shocking eviction from the competition.

Recently, Yolanda was served with a gag order from Biggie for failing to stay frozen when her mother visited the house earlier, the housemate was then ordered to not speak for 24 hours and write down whatever she wanted to say on a whiteboard hung around her neck.

The show posted this punishment on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Biggie has issued a gag order for Yolanda for failing to freeze when her mom came into the #SyaMosha house yesterday. She is not allowed to use her voice for a day from this morning and will only be allowed to write messages on a white board that should hang around her neck. Will she manage?"

Viewers react to Yolanda's gag order

Many netizens reacted to Biggie's hilarious punishment towards Yolanda:

@favoritehun wrote:

"Yoli Yoli will suffer today."

@sign_et said:

"This is really funny. But if there's anything I love about Yolanda is the fact that she's disciplined, she'll manage."

@mindsoulndbodyy responded:

"Ghost is lowkey the happiest right now."

@Amza_5 responded:

"Not after Yolanda told Biggie on Monday that her current dagger punishment is easy, being muted would be the worst one ever since she talks a lot."

@iamfizzle123 replied:

"Biggie issue a gag for Yolanda let's see if she can overcome it without disobeying biggie."

@williamsugwoke commented:

"Hmmm! I doubt if she will be comfortable with that."

