Mohale Motaung is celebrating his 26th birthday today, 9 July 2021, and he is showing himself some much-needed love

Sharing some cute snaps of himself over the years, Mohale wished himself a happy birthday and loads of love

Fans were left shook over the fact that Mohale is only 26, and dove into the age difference between him and Somizi

Mohale Motaung is showing himself some love today as he turns another year older. A birthday might just be what this saucy celeb needs.

Taking to social media to celebrate himself, Mohale wished himself a happy 26th birthday and made it known that he loves himself, in the most innocent way. Mohale also shared some cute pictures of himself over the years – tiny Mohale was adorable!

Mohale Motaung turns 26 today and he is making sure that the day is all about him. Image: @mohale_77.

Source: Instagram

Mohale posted:

“Chapter #26UNLOCKED. Happy birthday to myself.

“Mohale, I love you! #MohaleTurns26.”

While people should have probably wished Mohale a happy birthday, instead they focused on the age difference between him and Somizi. Peeps are convinced Somizi is pushing 60!

@MametjaThobile1 set it off by asking Somizi’s age:

“How old is Somizi?”

@MissTee02591145 let it all out:

“SOMIZI for peace sake I would take this hijacking as charity to the needy. Mohale is and was too young Somizi rushed it all and m sure it was overwhelming to this young boy he couldn't say NO, in fact who doesn't want a comfortable life,,”

@ZeeMalcom humorously posted:

@Nyanenge3 went in with a Somizi meme – at least they wished Mohale:

Mohale Motaung has people believing he has moved on from Somizi

Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo have insisted that they are not getting a divorce, however their recent behaviour towards each other has suggested otherwise.

Briefly News reported that Mohale gave his followers even more of a reason to be suspicious when he had an eyebrow-raising interaction with a handsome man on social media.

The man, who is a pilot by the looks of things, asked Mohale when they would be flying again and shared pictures of the pair in a plane. Mohale responded by saying “soon”.

The interaction caught the attention of eagle-eyed social media users who took to the platform to question what was going on. Although Mohale didn’t say anything in response, he did post a suggestive meme that hinted at some sneaky business.

