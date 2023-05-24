Meet fashionista Cleopatra Masilela: age, boyfriend, job, profiles

Fashion is an expression of one's creativity. It does more than bring out one's personality and confidence. Social media platforms, especially Instagram, have gelled in to expose the world to various fashion events and also open the world to stylish individuals. Cleopatra Masilela is nothing short of that. Who is she?

She allegedly fell out with Londie London. Photo: @Cleo_Masilela on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cleopatra Masilela is a social media personnel famously known for her love for fashion. Cleopatra Masilela's profiles on social media pages give glimpses of her penchant for high-end fashion.

Fashionista Cleopatra Masilela's profiles

Full name Cleopatra Masilela Gender Female Hometown Witbank, Mpumalanga Nationality South African Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Famous as Social media personality Social media Instagram TikTok Twitter

Background

Beauty and luxury would easily describe Cleopatra's life. According to the content she puts out on her social media platforms, she is passionate about life, fashion and fun experiences. Scrolling through her social media platforms, you cannot miss out on luxury designer pieces she styles effortlessly.

Information like Cleopatra Masilela's age is not publicly available. Nonetheless, these facts about her life have been pieced up from the snippets she shares on social media.

Most social media users know her as Londie London's friend. Photo: @Cleo_Masilela on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cleopatra Masilela's Instagram

A source describes Cleopatra's Instagram account as walking into a high-end boutique. She shares snippets of her lavish lifestyle and love for designer fashion.

Masilela enjoys an audience of over 221,000 followers on Instagram as of May 2023. However, her account is private; hence, it refutes the possibility of Cleopatra Masilela's job as a social media influencer despite her significant following on the platform.

Controversial claims

In August 2021, an Instagram account was created to expose celebrities who wear fake designer wear. The owner of the controversial account posted images of the original versions of the items.

The posts resulted in Somizi going to a Gucci store in Sandton to prove to his followers that he does not wear fake Gucci pieces. However, fans wanted more from the video.

Omuhle Gela, the South African actress, was offended by the posts made on the account. She said

The real owner of that page wants us to put captions and boxes on our feeds like her ngathi siphuma emaplazin nathi nje ngaye. I don’t even know her, but just got dizzy being shown the real owner’s personal page,

Throughout the mayhem, Instagram users insinuated that the controversial Instagram account was Cleopatra Masilela's. Omuhle's post prompted Cleopatra to respond.

There is no verifiable evidence to confirm that the account is Masilela's. Moreso, some sources allege that the person behind it is a man.

Her penchant for high-end fashion has earned her thousands of followers. Photo: @Cleo_Masilela on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cleopatra Masilela's boyfriend

It is unclear whether Cleopatra is dating since she maintains a private profile despite her significant following on Instagram. She is often mistaken for Zinhle Masilela.

Zinhle Masilela is a South African celebrity spouse. Her husband, Peter Tsepo Masilela, is often mistaken for Cleopatra Masilela's husband. He is a Witbank-born footballer. Tsepo played for Kaizer Chiefs as a defender and has a history with Hellenic FC and Benoni.

Tsepo relocated to Israel in 2007 and joined Maccabi Haifa. He helped the team to qualify for the 2008/09 UEFA Champions League. He was later loaned to Getafe in 2011 after the squad won the 2011 title.

Despite her fame on social media, Cleopatra Masilela has been careful not to let the public too much into her life. Details about Cleopatra Masilela's parents, love life and sources of income are not publicly available.

READ ALSO: Andile Ncube's wife, Sebabatso Mothibi's biography and personal life

Briefly.co.za unveiled unknown details about Sebabatso Mothibi's biography, popularly known as Andile Ncube's baby mama. Sebabtso has been rubbing shoulders with South Africa's elite for a while now. What happened to her and Andile Ncube?

Andile Ncube's love life has topped headlines over the past years. He does not shy from openly discussing his baby mamas, children and co-parenting escapades. Sebabastso, the mother of his children, joined him in the cast of Young, Famous & African, stirring controversy.

Source: Briefly News