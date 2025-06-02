South African rapper Priddy Ugly has spoken about his music career, revealing that he has never made a cent in 16 years

The Ntj'aka rapper revealed that he is finally reaping the rewards of his hard work of 18 years

Priddy Ugly has stated that he used to do music for the love of it and the culture, not to get awards or money

Priddy Ugly has stated that he used to do music for the love of it and the culture, not to get awards or money

Source: Getty Images

Rapper Priddy on not making money from music

South African rapper Priddy Ugly has spoken out about not making any money from the music he has been releasing. According to Daily Sun, Priddy Ugly said that although he has not gotten paid, he only did music out of pure passion.

"I'm humbled if I'm being really honest. Thank you for the awards, but I don't do this for trophies. I've been doing this for 16 years without awards or money. I did it out of pure passion."

Priddy Ugly said 16 years out of the 18, he has not been making any money from his music.

Source: Getty Images

The awards are a bonus, says Priddy Ugly

Things finally started looking up for Priddy Ugly after 18 years in. He told the news publication that he appreciates the people who are now seeing his hard work and the awards he is collecting.

"We are now 18 years in and people are finally recognising my work. I do it for those who love and support me," he said.

The Come to My Kasi hitmaker said the awards are a bonus for him, and he is aiming even higher.

"Maybe a Grammy next!" he exclaimed.

Priddy Ugly celebrates music milestone

Rapper Priddy Ugly took to social media to celebrate a major career milestone. He revealed that his album DUST surpassed 11 million streams. He expressed gratitude to his fans and promised them more music.

“11 MILLION + Streams. Salute to my Spotify & Apple Music LISTENERS, thank you. More Music!”

The star previously shared with Briefly News that he does not focus too much on the numbers and awards. Although he is humbled, he has a different cause.

"I’ve never been someone who focuses on metrics and does things for accolades. I’ve just always wanted to put out quality work, and the fact that people are resonating and streaming the music is humbling. I appreciate every single person who listens to my music," Priddy Ugly said.

He further stated that streaming music is not necessarily the only way people can show support. He said other ways of showing love and appreciation include requesting the artist's songs on the radio and TV, attending their shows by buying their merchandise and tickets.

He also teased his intentions of releasing more music in 2025.

Priddy Ugly on why he is away from social media

In a previous report from Briefly News, Priddy Ugly explained his social media absence, saying he has been prioritising his daughter, wife Bontle Modiselle-Moloi, family and his relationship with God

The award-winning rapper assured fans that new music is on the way, but did not specify a release date

Supporters praised his decision to focus on personal growth, while some inquired about previously teased projects

