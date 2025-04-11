South African rapper Priddy Ugly celebrated a major career milestone after his album DUST surpassed 11 million streams

In his celebratory post, the rapper expressed gratitude to his fans and teased upcoming material

Fans praised Priddy Ugly for putting out an exceptional body of work, with others giving MashBeatz his flowers for producing one of the standout tracks on the album

A year after its release, Priddy Ugly’s album DUST continues to hit major career milestones for the talented rapper. Originally intended to be a curtain call on a career spanning nearly two decades, the album has taken a life of its own.

Priddy Ugly hits new streaming milestone

Priddy Ugly is on cloud nine after his album DUST reached a streaming milestone. Taking to his X account on Thursday, 10 April, an overjoyed Priddy Ugly shared that his critically acclaimed body of work has officially surpassed 11 million on Apple and Spotify.

The Come To My Kasi hitmaker posted a brief but heartfelt message to his fans for their unwavering support. Priddy Ugly also hinted at new music. The post was captioned:

“11 MILLION + Streams 🏆 Salute to my Spotify & Apple Music LISTENERS, thank you. 🙏🏽🫶🏽 More Music!”

The post left fans on social media buzzing, not only in celebration, but at the possibility of new music from the rapper, born Ricardo Moloi.

Fans celebrate Priddy Ugly's milestone

Fans celebrated the milestone with Priddy Ugly, with some giving MashBeatz his flowers for producing Ntja'ka, which is one of the standout songs on the album. Here are some of the comments:

@CAVODA1 suggested:

“😭🫴We need to give @MashBeatz_ his flowers while his Still Alive. Mashimbili uyi TopDawg🤳🤳”

@MadocMckenzie said:

“One of the best to ever do it!”

@DjZanD responded:

“Amazing 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@Noga_Yaha_Gnimb pleaded:

“My hond, more music please 🙏”

@heisac_remarked:

“My hundreds of streams are there too🔥🔥”

@dgee_reigns said:

“Salute to you👑The music is undeniably good; we can't help it.”

What you should know about DUST

After a career spanning close to a decade and having produced three albums, three mix tapes and five EPs, and featuring on 500 songs, Priddy Ugly announced in October 2023 that he was hanging up the microphone and that DUST would be his final album.

But the album has proved too good to be just a send-off. Not only has it set streaming milestones for Priddy Ugly, but it went on to win the Best Hip Hop Album gong at the 30th annual South African Music Awards (Samas).

The win seemingly reignited his love for music. Speaking to TshisaLive in December 2024, Priddy Ugly announced that he would be releasing Dust Deluxe Edition.

Priddy Ugly celebrates his song Ntja'ka

Priddy Ugly's song Ntja'ka, featuring MashBeatz and Maglera Doe Boy, is one of the standouts on DUST. Briefly News reported that the song reached three million streams on Spotify, marking a significant career milestone.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the award-winning rapper celebrated reaching the milestone. He also spoke with the publication about his music career and how long it took him to get the recognition he has today.

