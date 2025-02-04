Mrs World Tshego Gaelae has returned to the country and she received a warm welcome at the OR Tambo International Airport

The newly crowned beauty queen was given a hero's welcome as many citizens rushed to hug and show her love

South Africans were left gushing at her beauty, saying she made the country proud by winning the competition

Nothing like making your home country proud and showing you immense love. Tshego Gaelae felt love when she returned home after winning the 40th Mrs World beauty pageant.

Mrs World Tshego Gaelae has returned home and was greeted with love and hugs at the airport.

Source: Getty Images

Tsheo Gaelae receives love at homecoming

Mzansi just keeps on making history! Our very own Tshego Gaelae clinched the title of Mrs World in Las Vegas, USA.

The Soweto-born beauty Queen came out victorious beating first runner-up Sri Lanka’s Ishadi Amanda and Thailand’s Ploy Panperm was the second runner-up.

Mrs World Tshego Gaelae was greeted by happy South Africans at the airport. Image: @tshego_gaelae

Source: Instagram

One fan gushed over the lawyer and beauty Queen, saying, "Truly proud of you. The girl, our record breaker, the first black Mrs world in 40 years. So iconic. Thank you for inspiring us to reach for the stars while reigning with such grace, poise, humility and confidence."

A TikTok user @hallebbery shared the TikTok video clip of Gaelae receiving a hero's welcome at the airport.

Mzansi expresses pride in the history making Queen

Netizens took the opportunity to celebrate Mrs World, saying she made the country extremely proud.

2752LG🇿🇦 gushed:

"She went a princess and came back a Queen, South Africa is home of Kings and Queen of Africa, winners always."

onnybaby joked:

"That's why Trump is angry @ South Africa. Congratulations Mrs World."

Will Ngoash71🇿🇦 stated:

"Nigerian flag flown at half mast for they’re all in sorrow, you can’t match SA 🇿🇦🇿🇦 Congratulations Mrs World."

Mastance Phuti Langa bragged:

"Winning runs in our blood....you go Miss World."

k.e. eaa wished:

"Congratulations Mrs world from South Africa."

@CertifiedBillionaire2030 congratulated:

"Congratulations are in order to our miss world."

Zozibini's hairdo has tongues wagging

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zozibini Tunzi wore an elegant pixie hairstyle at the Moët & Chandon event.

Fans were divided with some saying they prefer her signature style instead.

Source: Briefly News