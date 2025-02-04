Mrs Sri Lanka, Ishadi Amanda, shared a heartwarming video dancing with her former roommate and newly crowned Mrs World 2025, Tshego Gaelae from South Africa

The dance recreation captured the special moment between the winner and first runner-up, showcasing their close friendship formed during the competition

South Africans flooded the comments section with pride and joy, celebrating the country's first Mrs World crown in the pageant's 40-year history

Mrs Sri Lanka shared a dance video with her roommate and then Mrs World in Nevada, US.

The content creator and Mrs Sri Lanka @ishadi_amanda shared a touching video recreating a dance performance with her former roommate and newly crowned Mrs World 2025, Tshego Gaelae.

The TikTok clip shows the two beauty queens performing their signature dance from the beginning of the competition, with Amanda beaming with pride as first runner-up alongside South Africa's historic winner.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Making pageant history

The 40th Mrs World pageant in Las Vegas marked a groundbreaking moment as 33-year-old Tshego Gaelae became the first black woman to win the crown.

The labour relations manager and model from Soweto beat contestants from around the globe, with Sri Lanka's Ishadi Amanda and Thailand's Ploy Panperm securing first and second runner-up positions respectively.

Mrs Sri Lanka shared a dance video with her roomie and now Mrs World, SA's Tshego Gaelae that went viral. Images: @ishadi_amanda

Mzansi celebrates the queens

@Fatimah gushed:

"South Africa won for the very first time out of forty years. Our very own Tshego Gaelae from Soweto. So proud of her🥰♥️"

@NtombiNtinga declared:

"Our very own Mrs World. South Africa stand up."

@Achee praised:

"Ishadi... Mrs Sri Lanka Mrs Universe 1st runner up how beautiful u are... Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️"

@KhaLu0510🇿🇦 commended:

"You are a real queen for cheering for another queen. Congratulations to the both of you."

@M2KK🇿🇦 laughed:

"Bathong when was this ...🥺 We always wake up to South Africa winning something 😂😂🔥"

