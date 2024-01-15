One woman took to TikTok to showcase the free package she received from Khosi Nkosi in a video

The gorgeous lady was thrilled that she has been given not just one dress, but two

Social media users took to the comments to thank the fashion house for their incredible generosity and praised their beautiful work

One TikTok user was over the moon after receiving a package from the award-winning clothing brand Khosi Nkosi after a video of hers went viral.

A TikTok video shows a woman showcasing the free package she received from Khosi Nkosi. Image: @sehoraneleseilane

Woman receives free package from Khosi Nkosi

@sehoraneleseilane created a TikTok video skit mentioning the fashion brand. The clip of the skit went viral, leading the clothing brand to send her a token of appreciation. The woman was thrilled with excitement as she opened up her package, and little did she know she had received not just one item but two fabulous dresses from Khosi Nkosi.

She was amazed and joked that people should make the mistake of inviting her to their wedding. She tried on the dress, which fit perfectly as though it was tailor-made for her hourglass body.

Taking to TikTok, she captioned her post saying:

"I love you so much. #khosinkosi"

SA reacts to woman's video

People applauded the fashion house for being so generous and praised their beautiful works of art.

Sindi Mbiba thanked the clothing brand, saying:

"Thank you Khosi Nkosi, your work is amazing."

Miss...K gushed over the lady's beauty and the fashion house's clothing, adding:

"You're beautiful, just like Khosi Nkosi's dresses... where can I find and buy?"

Deborah Sethosa commented:

"I have one Khosi Nkosi dress neh, I cherish that dress with everything I have. Yoh ai, you look gorgeous, by the way."

Positivity joked about inviting her to her wedding, saying:

"Beautiful. You will be the MC at my wedding, chomi, Sept 2024. I'm still looking for the husband."

Lady A wrote:

"Bona! The black and white dress it's doing the thing."

