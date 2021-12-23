Hulisani Ravele proved that she has had quite the eventful year romantically with a thread recounting her best dates

The radio presenter invited her followers to share about their favourite romantic outings from the past few months before sharing about her incidents that ranged from brunch to virtual movies

She concluded by insisting that the ladies who follower her should do their own dating around while explaining the positive impact it’s had on her

Hulisani Ravele went from media personality to dating expert in a few tweets yesterday. The public persona revealed that she has had quite an action-packed love life over the past few months with her thread.

Hulisani Ravele lists her favourite dates of the year on social media. Image: @hulisaniravele/Instagram

First, Hulisani asked her fans to share their experiences while opening up about how much she enjoyed hers. Then, to make the ladies more willing to share in her comments, she elaborated on the rendezvous’ she engaged in.

She was candid about how her friends hooked her up in some situations and how she even considered a friend for one of her escapades. One charming date she recollected was on-theme for the pandemic, according to her, it went something like this:

“We weren’t in the same city & we wanted to watch a particular movie together. We set a date & time, pressed play at the same time on the movie & were on a video call at the same time. We’d press pause & unmute call to laugh together. Arrrrgh!”

Although her experiences were notably breathtaking, Hulisani made sure to stress that she did not end up with any of the lucky guys. However, she noted her adventures as learning experiences and urged that others do the same for themselves. She said:

“Ladies, jolani, explore. In an open & honest manner. Our counterparts do it so well, not the open & honest part so much, but the rest. Have options, learn what you like from this one, walk away from what you don’t, find you. Personally, this time in my life has grown me a lot.”

