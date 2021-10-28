Hulisani Ravele is emotionally exhausted by all that the negativity that's currently going around our beautiful country

Taking to social media, Hulisani expressed how being a citizen of South Africa comes with a lot of worries these days

Peeps agreed with Hulisani, taking to the comment section of her post to express how scared they feel too

Awesome radio and TV presenter Hulisani Ravele has been feeling like she’s carrying a ton of bricks on her back with all that's going on in Mzansi.

Hulisani Ravele is carrying around a lot of anxiety stemming from the state of our country, and she is exhausted. Image: @hulisaniravele

Taking to social media, Hulisani opened up, explaining how being a Mzansi citizen is just not nice any more. Every headline is filled with terror and the future just seems to get dimmer.

“There’s an exhausted anxiety I feel as a South African. Just feels like every day something is added to my woes as a citizen; my safety, planning my life & business around power cuts, racist spats, injustice & the list goes on. And no one is coming. It’s genuinely just a lot.”

Hulisani posted:

With elections coming up, Hulisani let people know that she will be making her mark and hopes that change is coming. Her heart is heavy.

Hulisani shared:

Lastly, Hulisani expressed her concerns regarding those who run and own the country. Innocent people are being played and things are getting worse by the minute.

Hulisani explained:

Seeing Hulisani’s post, fellow exhausted citizens took to the comment section to share their feels:

@loyisothevictor said:

“Anxiety. Depression. Stress. Frustration. Just some of the prevailing feelings that have aroused tension & agitation amongst many South Africans who realize leadership is failing & only they can shape the reality they want against the odds. But the odds are overwhelming.”

@carpo_sa said:

“The only good news we get nowadays is related to the lockdown levels and how our politicians are experts at humiliating themselves, their parties and their fellow countrymen.”

@VeegVuyisile said:

@Cedumcimbi said:

