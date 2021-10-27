Duduzile Zuma has shared her controversial thoughts once again on her Twitter page and Saffas are not happy

Duduzile appears to be supporting the truck driver strikes that affected the country this week and labelled it as "power"

People from around the country slammed her comments and feels that she loves chaos and disorder

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Jacob Zuma's opinionated daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has once again used her Twitter page to air her controversial views. She showed support for the recent truck driver strikes that have taken place in South Africa over the past week.

However, her followers are not letting her off the hook easily and have strong opinions about her latest tweet.

Duduzile proudly supports the truck strikes that hit Mzansi this week. Image: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Duduzile shared a video of the strike on the N10 near Middleburg and captioned the post:

"Siyababona ngempela…amandla." (It translates to: We really see them… power)

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Take a look for yourself:

The video is from SABC News and it shows a long line of trucks that stretch several kilometres. The blockade in the area started on Monday because many employees were dissatisfied with the employment of foreign nationals as drivers.

The latest update on the strikes in Middleburg is government authorities and the striking drivers have reached an agreement and the road is now opened.

Mzansi sees red

After Duduzile shared the video with the controversial caption, Mzansi blasted her opinion and many feel that she is out of line and supporting a disorderly society.

Let's jump into some of the tweets:

@MulaudziTsi:

"You support everything chaotic???"

@MothibaMichael:

"I'm sure you are very happy about this because this is what you want to see. You never supported anything peaceful thing. Cruel."

@Fefe70420079:

"Did you hear the voice of the journalist? He said that it was happening for the past 7 years. Which means your father was stealing with Gupta's instead of addressing trucks drivers problems."

@mfueko:

"Usuqalile don't try to hijack truck strike please. We all know those people are not fighting for Zuma but fighting for their daily bread."

@Desmond32380305:

"They not representing Zuma.. I can see you are desperate for sympathy."

@robert_mashau:

"DUDU Zuma Sumbadla you and your father lost credibility and merits and respect. Rest assured that your father is going to court.'

Duduzile Zuma worried about her ‘friend’ Fikile Mbalula after he blocked her, Mzansi reacts to her sarcasm

In other news, Briefly News reported that Duduzile is showing plenty of sass on her Twitter account after she shared a video about Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, getting grilled by an eNCA journo.

In the post, she sarcastically says:

"Cdes, please check if my friend, Mbakz is ok!? I just noticed he blocked me when I was trying to check up on him myself."

Her snarky comments were in response to a video showing Mbalula struggling to answer a journo's question about the housing promises President Cyril Ramaphosa made at a rally in Alexandra.

Source: Briefly.co.za