A black woman from South Africa residing in the United States rocked many social media users when she partied with the American police

Fortune Mabina was seen teaching the law officers how to get down the way Mzansi does and gave them an easy Amapiano dance to join into

Social media users were stunned by the lady’s bravery as the world understands that the American police are not too friendly with black people

A black South African lady residing in America did the unthinkable and invited American police to do an Amapiano dance challenge with her.

A Mzansi woman living in the US rocked the internet when she partied with American cops. Image: @fortunemabina

To the lady's surprise, the law officers abode by her rules and did as they were told. The TikTok clip received over a million views.

SA in awe of black Mzansi lady partying with American police

The Americans clarified that South African people could not grasp their culture after Tyla refused to conform to them. The VMAs seemed to be the last straw for some of the US citizens, who named her an "Entitled Uppity African".

Another black South African woman did the unthinkable and enticed the American police to do an Amapiano dance challenge for TikTok during a cookout. This boggled many people who believed that the American police loathed dead people since numerous killings of black people were linked to them.

The woman enjoyed her dance with the officers and shared it on TikTok with the caption:

“I enjoyed doing this. Shout out to these cops; they were amazing.”

Mzansi reacts to black SA lady partying with American cops

Social media users had a lot to say about the odd clip and commented:

@sirmelz_officialpage reminded the ambitious lady:

"That is not SAPS, nina."

@supernova was stunned:

"How are you treating American cops like a Warrant Officer Mathebula?"

@Casey_04 was boggled:

"I thought American police are not to mess with."

@mphomj felt proud of the lady living abroad:

"I am proud of my people the way we show love everywhere we go ,it shows that South Africa is a special country. God choose us fortune and my other sister out there continue to make us proud."

White South African man in US police custody calls himself Zulu

Briefly News also reported that a video featuring a white South African man in US police custody is making waves on social media. The guy can be seen in the clip claiming that he is Zulu when asked about where he comes from.

South African TikTokkers were amused and stunned by the man's identification and reacted in the comments section.

