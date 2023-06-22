A white gent, who is famous for his obsession with the Zulu culture, has gone TikTok viral again

This time it's for a video featuring him dancing to Maskandi music in what looks like his work uniform

Zulu people commented on his impressive spirit and the service pistol that was strapped to his leg

A TikTok video of a white man dancing to Zulu Maskandi music at work has gone viral.

Source: TikTok

The spirit of Johnny Clegg lives on as a new generation of white South African men embrace traditional Zulu culture, in this instance, it is in the form of a security guard.

The young man makes regular TikTok videos showing off his intricate understanding of the Nguni culture, and one of his latest ones has surpassed one million views.

White man shares TikTok video dancing to Maskandi music

The young KwaZulu-Natal man uploaded the video of himself dancing to Zulu Maskandi music during his night shift. The clip that was uploaded to his TikTok account, @mehlemamba.ngidi, has received 1.6 million views.

Watch the video below:

Zulu people react to strapped mlungu security guard dancing to Maskandi

The white guy's well-oiled joints moved naturally to the traditional sounds, and it didn't seem performative at all. The Zulu nation also recognised that and appreciated a white person embracing a Mzansi culture.

Here are some of them translated from Zulu.

UNjabulo Entlek said:

"Khuphuka lapho Khuthuz' umlungu (Look at this white guy dancing)."

SLARH NDISO wished:

"SBWL ukuba yisbhamu (I wish I could be his gun)."

Khuphuka wen lapho gassed him up:

"Kaz ipulaz ligadwe ubani mawuguba umswarero nje (He's dancing like he's been possessed by a spirit)."

Indlovukazi_21 claimed:

"Ngingazi ukuthi yingabe kukhona umlungu ongahlasela umthondo kahle njengakhe (I don't know if there's any white guy who handles a gun as well as him)."

Ma.feka said

"Ivale mfana. Izokuqhata nabantu (Shut down boy. You'll even fool the people.)"

