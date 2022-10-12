Five more Mpumalanga licencing officials were arrested for allegedly being part of the fee dumping saga

The suspects allegedly worked with corrupt administrators and cost the state R60 million in unpaid licence fees and penalties

The five suspects are expected to appear in the Mbombela Magistrate’s Court on 603 charges, including fraud

MPUMALANGA - Police have arrested five more Mpumalanga licencing officials for their alleged involvement in the R60 million motor vehicle licence fee dumping corruption case.

It is believed that the official conspired with employees from the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security, and Liaison’s National Traffic Information System (eNatis) helpdesk to issue vehicle licence discs fraudulently.

A total of 15 people have been arrested for the matter. Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said some of those arrested were clerks at registering authorities in Mpumalanga.

According to News24, the arrests followed investigations by the RTMC's National Anti-Corruption Unit, the Hawks, and the Special Investigating Unit.

Zwane said the investigations uncovered that the suspects manipulated the eNatis system to assist motor vehicle owners in avoiding payment of vehicle licence fees and penalties.

He said the modus operandi involved changing the ownership of affected motor vehicles into the name of an unsuspecting individual, a deceased person, or a dormant company.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Mbombela Magistrate’s Court on 603 corruption, fraud, and money laundering charges. According to IOL, last month, Thababang Clifford Khumalo, Nonhlanhla Precious Matsheka, and Nkosinathi Mahlalela were arrested for the alleged involvement and were released on R15 000 bail each.

Citizens react to the arrest:

Mariette Norman said:

“Doesn’t surprise me at all. Corruption all the way.”

Peter Still commented:

“Talk about ANC running the country. It gets worse daily. Not running, but RUINING our once great country.”

Carl Kumst posted:

“And we claim that this country isn’t corrupt...what a joke. Those funds were meant to be used to uplift the community and roads etc.”

Ngelekejane Dladla wrote:

“Corruption is all over the country even under the bed from top to bottom everywhere in the country.”

Sharon Botha added:

“Good lock them up and throw the key away.”

