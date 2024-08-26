A female high school learner got nervous during a presentation in front of the other learners and educators and uttered a swear word

The learner was about to start her presentation when the nerves got the better of her

Social media users were left amused by the video while many wanted to know the consequences of the

Presentations can be nerve-wracking, a TikTok user experienced that after she mistakenly swore during a speech.

User @naledi_ur_hun was still formally greeting her teachers when her nerves took over, leading to her saying sh%t as she proceeded with her talk.

The crowd made things worse

As the TikTok user began her speech she said:

"I'd like to welcome the school principals and the school educators sh%t."

The crowd immediately responded with a loud sign.

SA peeps ask for the full video

After watching the short video clip, social media users were left wishing to see how the rest of the speech went, while some commented on what they would have done if they were in her shoes.

User @_karabo15 shared:

"I would have probably gotten in trouble in my old school 😹 (catholic school)."

User @zama_mathonsi was left in stitches, commenting:

"The gasp from everyone and shock on your face made me cry of laughter😂🤣😭💀

User @wandile_mngomezulu remembered a high school incident, detailing:

"I remember in high school one of my classmates said that in front of the deputy principal when we were being reprimanded...time our deputy was one person not to mess with😭😭we all got scared for her."

User @thuli_a shared a personal experience, commenting:

"Once did the exact thing😔😂😂😭 but no one heard luckily."

User @_mollyheartts felt embarrassed on behalf of the user, adding:

"Personally, I’d run out crying and never show my face again🤣."

User @anonymously_his02 asked for the whole speech, detailing:

"We need the whole video.😭😭😭."

