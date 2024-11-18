A woman went viral on TikTok when she posted her hot body after giving birth to three children in a row

A woman became the town’s envy when she showed off her banging body after birthing three kids.

Ladies on TikTok were stunned by her beautiful physique and shared their thoughts in the comments.

Lady shows off hot body after giving birth

Women have been prioritising their health and appearance by watching what they eat and how many steps they take daily. Celebrities have been selling the new societal skinny image, making the gym, cosmetics surgery industry, and Ozempic bank big.

A lady on TikTok shared how she managed to bag a hot body without having to go under the knife or flushing down pills. She gave birth to her three children via C-section and watched her body reward her with satisfying curves and a flat stomach.

The children are two years apart, with the first one born in 2014 and the rest born in 2016 and 2018.

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to mom’s hot body

Social media users were stunned by the lady’s physique and commented:

@Nompumelelo Dladla asked:

“Are you a witch?”

@thandoe_khumalo pointed out:

“You are serious about the two-year gap.”

@Nothile complimented the hun:

“You have great genes.”

@nokubonga@16 complained:

“I had a five-month-old girl via C-section, still struggling with belly fat. How did you do it?”

@Mydululu explained:

“No way, there’s witchcraft involved. I only have two kids, but I look like a water bed.”

Lady shares successful journey with Ozempic

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok shamelessly shared her successful weight loss journey with Ozempic and lost over 13KGs. The lady paid R3500 a month and claimed that being on the prescribed drug helped her look more youthful, stop craving food and feel lighter.

Social media users wanted to get their hands on the prescribed product and asked a couple of questions to check its safety.

