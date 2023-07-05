Lorna Maseko posted some sultry pictures on a yacht in Dubai, where she is vacationing for her birthday

The celebrity chef recently turned 40 years old and has expressed how grateful she is for the life she has and her daughter

She received some good wishes from her followers and industry colleagues as she marked another milestone in her life

40 has never looked this good! Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko was in celebratory mode when she recently turned 40 years old.

Lorna Maseko showed off her banging body in Dubai while celebrating her 40th birthday. Image: @lornamaseko

Source: Instagram

Lorna shared some sultry snaps while on vacation in Dubai.

Lorna wished herself a Happy Birthday and expressed her gratitude for having achieved so much

Taking to her timeline, Lorna mentioned some of the things she is grateful for, including her daughter.

"Grateful to God for another year, this new phase in my life and my absolutely beautiful daughter. Happy Birthday, Lorns."

It was her saucy pictures which had the timeline in a frenzy

In another snap, she said:

"How’s Dubai? Well, you tell me."

Mzansi is in awe over her banging body

Taking to her comment section, her fellow industry mates and followers wished her a good time but could not help but gush over her figure.

@somizi said:

"Haibo. Body is bodying."

@nadianakai said:

"Happy birthday mama!"

@realnomalanga said:

"Honey! Happy Birthday, Darrrrrling!"

@chef_nti said:

"Dubai is on fire."

@miss_jerm_ said:

"Happy birthday favourite chef."

@mphotsila said:

"You’re boiling hot."

@bree_tlotliso said:

"40 where?"

@foodwithzach said:

"Enjoy!"

@sonalicooks said:

"Beautiful."

@brass_construction said

"You look magnificent!! I hope you are having your best birthday ever. Living your golden life in the golden time of the day."

Lorna brings the taste of South Africa to LA

According to EWN, Lorna brought some of Mzansi's famous dishes to Los Angeles and served some amazing dishes for stars such as Omarion and more.

Taking to her timeline, Lorna shared some pictures and the menu and said:

"This week I hosted my first pop up in Los Angeles, California celebrating South African food and showcasing my beautiful country and heritage

"The event was attended by colleagues and friends, new and old. It’s always been my goal and vision to take South African food to the world - what an amazing evening & incredible crowd of people to have in one room, definitely one for the books and a very proud moment."

Lorna celebrates her daughter in a sweet post

Briefly News previously reported that Lorna Maseko showed off her daughter for the first time and gushed over her.

This was in celebration of her second birthday. Rumours swirled that politician Floyd Shivambu is the father of her daughter.

