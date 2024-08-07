The controversial socialite Zodwa Wabantu was out and about with her new Ben 10 overseas

The reality TV star posted several pictures of herself and her lover in Paris on her Instagram page

Many fans and followers of the star flooded Zodwa's comment section with positive reactions

Zodwa Wabantu went on vacation with her new Ben 10. Image: Oupa Bopape

One thing about the exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu is that she lives without any care, and recently, she was abroad enjoying the fruits of her labour with her special somebody.

Zodwa Wabantu lives it up in Paris with new Ben 10

The South African personality and socialite Zodwa Wabantu enjoys herself overseas with her new Ben 10.

Recently, the star who vented about poor people taking advantage of her kindness shared some cute pictures of herself with her lover living it up on their baecation in Paris, France.

Zodwa Wabantu posted the images on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"Asambe Siye eSoweto. I live to be happy everyday, I am the boss."

See the post below:

Fans show love to Zodwa Wabantu

Shortly after the socialite shared the images, her fans and followers showered her with love and positive responses. See some of the comments below:

malindims said:

"You like them slim skhokho."

mpho_sangoma wrote:

"Love you always gogo skhokhoricko."

dinewa_mlambo_omude44 responded:

"You are the boss."

fezile6963 commented:

"No man phila sthandwa sethu, uflawless. You bring a spark in this life, personally ngiyafela ngawe."

bonzo_leso replied:

"Face us phela hau skhokho asiniboni."

Zodwa Wabantu on picking ancestors over fame and popularity

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu might not be creating the buzz she used to during her heydays, but the dancer explained why.

Taking to her Instagram page, Zodwa Wabantu shared a picture of herself dressed in traditional attire and smearing some red substance all over her body. She said her ancestors chose her, and they communicate with her full-time.

