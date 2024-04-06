The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) has urged the government to intervene after letters of retrenchment were issued to thousands of South African Post Office workers

The planned march by the trade union federation to the National Treasury offices in Pretoria did not attract significant numbers

COSATU emphasised the need for accountability and transparency within Post Office management

COSATU is calling on the government to rescue the South African Post Office. Images: @COSATU and @LegalSA

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) has called for government intervention to rescue the South African Post Office (SAPO) from a looming crisis.

COSATU's plea for help

The trade union federation's planned march to the National Treasury offices in Pretoria on Friday did not pull a massive crowd.

However, according to eNCA, COSATU says other engagements are unfolding to stop the retrenchment of thousands of Post Officer workers.

Earlier this week, reports indicated that the SA Post Office's business rescue practitioners have commenced sending 4,700 retrenchment letters to staff facing job losses.

After consultations with unions at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA), the number of job cuts is slightly lower than the initially planned 6,000. As a result, the Post Office's workforce will reduce to 6,383 employees from the previous 11,083.

Netizens raise concerns

South Africans are concerned about the rising number of retrenchments because of the Post Office's current financial situation.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Desmond Ian Crystal shared:

"This is what happens when political parties are in bed with unions for votes; the general public pays."

@Bheki E Langa commented:

"COSATU is the most useless thing. First, they are in partnership with the ANC, and I'm sure they have an office in the basement of Luthuli House."

@Richard Allan Warwick advised:

"Then Cosatu must pay the salaries of those affected; stop wasting taxpayers' money."

@Hendrick Shimane Mokitle explained:

"Unless a great leader emerges to lead Post Office: it will. collapse and wipe off whatever jobs it provides."

@Bafanas Godrich Wasemzini suggested:

"Rather privatise it to save jobs, just sell 51% of it."

@Moh Lekganyane advised:

"Post office won't survive; almost everything is digital these days."

South African Post Office needs R3.8 billion for bailout

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the Post Office needs R3.8 billion to save the state-owned enterprise from an inevitable collapse.

The business rescue practitioners revealed that the Post Office has not made money in over 15 years.

South Africans refused to accept that the SAPO needed a bailout and wondered why it was still operating.

