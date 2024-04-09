Taxi commuters affected by the NANDUWE and WATA rank closures have been urged to look for different transport

The Transport MEC shut down the ranks and the associations' routes following disputes over routes that turned violent

Law enforcement was deployed to monitor Soweto, especially around Zone 9 between Jabavu and Orlando West

Taxi commuters in Soweto and parts of Johannesburg have been advised to find alternative transport after the Gauteng Transport Department closed two ranks in Soweto.

NANDUWE and WATA rank closures

This after a route dispute between the Nancefield-Dube West Taxi Association (NANDUWE) and Witwatersrand Taxi Association (WATA) turned violent.

According to Jacaranda FM, the shutdown was a precaution to protect passengers and the community.

Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the associations were fighting over four routes in Soweto.

She told SowetanLIVE that over the past eight years, the violence claimed the lives of almost 160 lives members from both sides.

Taxis impounded

Diale-Tlabela has deployed law enforcement to monitor Soweto, especially around Zone 9 between Jabavu and Orlando West.

The team, which has been on the ground since 5 April 2024, has impounded 47 vehicles belonging to both associations.

Commuters share their views

Many netizens believe the impounding of taxis may be a short-term solution, but it's not the answer.

@RichardTomes7

"The national transport minister, including her Gauteng colleagues, opposed the Western Cape impounding taxis and trying to advance discipline on our roads. Now they are looking to impound taxis as well, but for very different reasons. "

@Manikipi

"Impounding creates another skirmish between the rivals and the MEC. Solution is what the blondes in Cape Town do - close the ranks. Closed ranks create a difficult to maintain those R16 000 instalments & failure to pay result in permanent impounding by Taxi Finance."

@BBrown24646528

"Build an effective public transport system. Treat all attacks against it as treason. Be done with taxi mafia."

@IrshaadMoola

"Yeah, a safe, modern, well maintained rail system. But can't have that because bee tenders always end up in fraud. Ffs this government won't and doesn't have the means or the visionary to implement a tram network within city centers. So you forced to walk and probably get mugged."

@62Lulamamavuso1

"The department of transport must impound taxis that are breaking laws of the road ,the ones not supposed to be on the road, taxi strike between two societies the department must find the problem between the two and resolve it."

SANTACO online booking

Briefly News reported that SANTACO plans to introduce a new online booking system for long-distance trips.

The move was aimed at enhancing convenience for commuters.

The association hoped to launch this system by the end of 2024.

