A woman slid into a man's DMs to try her luck at love and it backfired when the man responded

The gent who received the message posted screenshots of the exchange and it was a brutal conversation

People commented on the Twitter post and discussed whether he was justified to share the message from the lady

One guy showed off a DM he received from a woman. The guy wanted people to see that he shut her down without second thought.

A woman got rejected and the man showed people the message she sent. Image: Getty Images/FG Trade/ twitter/@jxjx23_.

Source: Getty Images

Many people reacted to the tweet as it went viral. Some peeps called out the man for sharing the screenshots.

Lady shut down by man on Twitter

A guy got a message from a woman shooting her shot. @jxjx23_ on Twitter rejected her saying he was not happy with her pictures.

Tweeps often see screenshots of people's private conversations. People in the comments on the post were split as some were unimpressed with his display. Other peeps thought the guy was joking.

@Kopanopetja commented:

"We are extremely happy about your decision king."

@Kulani_Mgiba commented:

"Bro, they tell us everyday that we can’t afford them or we are broke and we don’t take it to heart."

@fionabankss commented:

"What do you want us to say?"

@Tsutsuntombii commented:

"South African men are losers man."

@Busisiwe_MN commented:

"Taking a screenshot and posting it for likes and retweets is wild."

@its_mongezi commented:

"You are sassy!"

"Abafana hurt us early": Mom shows heartbroken daughter admitting she was right

Briefly News previously reported that a Twitter user showed people private messages between herself and her daughter. The two were discussing her child's disastrous love life.

People in the comments argued that the woman should not have posted the text messages as they had some specific details. Others in the comments were parents who wanted advice on getting their own children to be open.

A woman @PaulinaM1306 took to Twitter and showed people her daughter's relationship trouble. In a Twitter post, the woman shared that her daughter was complaining about her boyfriend. The girl's mother even showed the texts of her kid saying she gets annoyed when her boyfriend replies to her texts slowly.

Source: Briefly News