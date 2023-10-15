Babes Wodumo Defends Mampintsha’s Honour After Gayton McKenzie’s Viral Video

Babes Wodumo is not pleased that Gayton Mckenzie was talking about Mampintsha at a funeral recently

The singer seemingly reacted to a viral video of the politician talking about how the government reacted to Mampintsha's death compared to AKA

Babes expressed her anger on X/Twitter about Gayton pushing his agenda using Mampintsha's name

Babes Wodumo reacted to Gayton McKenzie's utterances about Mampintsha. Image: @babes_wodumo, @gaytonmck and @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

Mampintsha has topped trending topics on X after Gayton McKenzie had his name in his mouth at Pastor Dawan Gordon's funeral in Randfontein.

Gayton McKenzie points discrimination

During his speech, the President of the Patriotic Alliance mentioned how the government treats black and coloured people differently and used AKA and Mampintsha as an example to prove his point.

"There's a guy called Mampintsha, you must know him. His wife's name is Babes Wodumo, he was an artist in Big Nuz. When he died the government jumped like popcorn to bury him, and they rightly said many people are gonna come to the funeral, it will be a burden for the family.

When another guy died AKA, the government didn't jump but they refused to help the family. The difference between AKA and Mampintsha is this one is coloured and this one is black. And they always help the black and they never help the coloured."

The video quickly spread on the social media platform, sparking heated reactions from people.

See the video below:

Babes Wodumo hurt by Gayton's speech

Babes Wodumo soon joined the chat and suggested that Gayton was using Mampintsha's death to campaign for votes.

"Bazokhuluma ngawe nom ungasekho sthandwa sam ngoba befun ukufeza inhloso zabo. Kubuhlungu angfun ukuqamba amanga kodwa sizobekezela☹️☹️☹️ Mampintsha akulon igama lenu lokufuna amavoti."

SA weighs in on Gayton's video

Babes' response sparked mixed reactions. Her fans urged her to avoid the noise and focus on healing and getting back into the music game.

See some of the comments below:

@GumbiClifford said:

"Should we translate for you. Stop using Mampintshas name for votes."

@Maps_M_ posted:

"Be strong babes❤️❤️❤️ This too shall pass."

@Kamo96BucsBABY commented:

"I’m sorryI’m sure even other Mampintsha’s girlfriends are disturbed by this."

@simoeric14 stated:

"Yes true, it’s disgusting to hear this man talking like this. There’s a lot he could talk about."

See the video below:

@Zeemuo wrote:

"One thing special about you LaSmelane. Is that you stood with MaMpintsha at all times through thick and thick."

@DitaruMusic suggested:

"Stick to your path. Balalele kodwa ungabezwa. Protect yourself from bad energy, it will derail you."

@Mapondo5 added:

"That was a low blow of him."

@SJLmXYpXxx92522 mentioned:

"Gayton is a politician, his comments are based on politics. No insults here to whomever."

