Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo, was spotted living it up with another controversial figure

Musa Khawula posted a picture of the accused fraudster with Londie London's baby daddy, Hlubi Nkosi

The picture drew negative attention to the flashy pair's baby mamas, who were low-key dragged in the post

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo, and Londie London's baby daddy, Hlubi Nkosi, were dragged by Musa Khuwula. Images: @faith.nketsi, @musathepope, @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi's husband and accused fraudster, Nzuzo Njilo, has made headlines, with Londie London's ex-lover, Hlubi Nkosi, when a picture of them looking well-acquainted made the rounds.

Musa Khawula posts rare picture of alleged trouble makers Nzuzo Njilo and Hlubi Nkosi together

Gossip blogger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the two men together, wearing expensive clothes and posing next to a helicopter carrying business cases.

The controversial entertainment commentator captioned the picture and said:

"The biggest scammers in the business. Faith Nketsi's broke husband with Londie London's bullsh!t man."

Check out the picture below:

Social media users react to Musa Khawula's

Instagrammers had a field day under Khawula's post, which spoke about Njilo losing money. Also, the former Real Housewives of Durban Londi London's star's baby daddy putting her through the most. These are some of their comments:

@londie_london_official humorously asked:

"Ke kena kae?!!"

@dinzy_sam was dusted:

"This caption took me from my sick bed to the fridge to drink savanna."

@kma_luxury_feminine_secrets said:

"Your captions are so savage sheeeesh."

@mpule_senong noted:

"Everyone is catching strays here."

@maleratomolebatsi observed:

"He’s gonna need to stop wearing white skinny jeans, nothing screams scammer than those jeans."

@lebok_mata asked:

"Wena chomee iCase yakho ka 2021 uyigqibile yeMurder? I hear it's back?"

@thick_thando suggested:

"The court case is really taking its toll on you".

@naylohm was terrified for him:

"Bathong Musa, you need bodyguards wena hle!"

Musa Khawula's murder case postponed to January

In more Musa Kahwula stories on Briefly News, the gossip commentator's murder trial was postponed to January 2024.

Musa had admitted to fatally stabbing his ex-boyfriend Wandile Khambule in 2021, saying it was out of self-defence. Khawula has been laying low for a while, making peeps assume he was preparing for the ongoing trial.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News