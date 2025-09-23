A young boy left social media users in stitches with a creative and hilarious excuse for not going to church

The funny video was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from an amused online community

Social media users were charmed by his innocence and humour, with many jokingly saying they would use the same excuse to get out of going to church

Briefly News spoke with local church deacon Ditsego Morupe, who shared his perspective on the funny little boy's response to missing church

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A little boy shared an amusing reason for not going to church. Image: @amukelanibaloyi23

Source: TikTok

A brother’s video of his younger sibling’s hilarious excuse for not going to church has captured the hearts of social media users.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @amukelanibaloyi23, garnered massive views and comments from social media users who shared a wave of laughter and affection.

The video starts with the brother asking the little boy why he did not go to church while he was playing outside. The little one calmly responds that he didn't go because God was not around, as he was attending a wedding.

The boy gives a cute excuse for missing church

The brother, amused by his response, asks who told him that, and the toddler says, 'God's friend David.' The brother then asks where he knows David from, and if he goes to the same school as him, and the toddler agrees.

Social media users jokingly said they believed the little man. Image: Amukelani Baloyi RSA

Source: Facebook

A little by's view of God

The Briefly News team spoke with deacon Ditsego Morupe of the Methodist Church about the funny video of the little boy.

The team asked the deacon if the boy's creative storytelling demonstrates a healthy engagement with faith. He responded:

"Absolutely. It shows the child views faith and God not as a distant, scary entity, but as someone accessible and with friends who go to his school. He even knows the name David, who, in this case, is God's friend. That shows familiarity with the Bible, too, because he could have said He went with his friend Vusi. This kind of spiritual creativity is very healthy; it makes God personal to him."

We asked the deacon Ditsego what message we should be giving children about God's presence. The man shared:

"We must reaffirm that God is everywhere. He is not only in church and at weddings. He is also in the boy's home, at his school, and in his heart. We encourage parents to teach that you don't need a middleman like 'David' to speak to God. We also need to create ways to make church fun and a place they want to go to, even when they think God will not be present, as He will be attending a wedding."

When asked what his message was for parents who struggle to get their children to attend church. He said:

"Make the experience about spiritual curiosity, not compulsion. Parents should explain why we go. Turn the theology into stories, like the boy is doing, and let them know that church is a place where we learn about God's love and our culture."

SA loves the funny boy

The viral clip garnered 1.3M views, 98K likes, and 4.4K comments from social media users who were entertained by the young boy. Many jokingly said they did not go to church for the same reason, as they knew God was not there.

Some wondered why they didn't think of the same excuse when they were forced to go to church at an early age. Others humorously said they were convinced that men start telling lies at a very early age. The comments section was filled with a mix of laughter, humour, and love for the duo.

User @nozi asked:

"Amadoda namanga (do men lie) from as early as this age🥰?"

User @Radipelo Mamabolo joked:

"No wonder kushisa kanje vandag (it's so hot today). Daddy is having a blast at the wedding, and he left the heater on 🙆."

User @indlondloyamarepost🇿🇦🇿🇦 added:

"Kids never lie😩."

User @SindiRams6 asked:

"Aah, why didn’t I think of this when my grandmother forced us to go to church?"

User @VibemaisterSA joked:

"Bro has connections to Jesus and David, or God's brother."

User @Mamthembu shared:

"These kids have lived before, I am telling you. Mine is 4 years old, but when you call him baby, or nana, he says my name is Ndalo, not baby😭."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about kids

A young girl got emotional and went to hug her mother after she surprised her with a cellphone, leaving social media users moved.

A local toddler expressed his dislike for broccoli while having his dinner, adding that the vegetable was not for kids, but for teachers and moms.

A mother shared a hilarious video of her daughter giving her a reality check about her capability as a human being, after she sent her.

Source: Briefly News