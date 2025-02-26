Nasreddine Nabi emphasized the importance of team-building activities, like the Toyota-sponsored event

Nabi acknowledged Sundowns' improvements under their new coach but expressed confidence that Chiefs are ready to compete

Despite the challenges, Nabi remains optimistic about Chiefs' chances in the upcoming game

head coach Nasreddine Nabi has emphasized the importance of team bonding ahead of their Betway Premiership clash with Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend.

Chiefs come into the match on the back of a disappointing 4-1 defeat to SuperSport United at FNB Stadium, and Nabi is hoping that the team can recover both mentally and physically for their next challenge.

The day on the racetrack allowed the Chiefs squad to unwind,setting the tone for their preparations ahead of the high-stakes encounter against the defending champions.Image Credit/Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: Twitter

Team Building to Boost Morale

Recognizing the need to lift his players' spirits, Nabi welcomed an opportunity for the squad to partake in a team-building event sponsored by Toyota.

Speaking after a training session at the Village, Nabi shared his thoughts on the importance of such initiatives. The day on the racetrack allowed the Chiefs squad to unwind and release any tension, setting the tone for their preparations ahead of the high-stakes encounter against the defending champions.

Looking Ahead to Sundowns' Challenge

The upcoming fixture against Sundowns is expected to be a tough one for Chiefs. Sundowns are in formidable form under their new coach, and Nabi has acknowledged their improvement in both attack and defense. Sundowns' 4-0 victory in their previous encounter came just two days after Chiefs played a game in Durban, which left the players with little time to recover.

This time around, Nabi is hopeful that his team will be in be⁹tter shape to compete against a side many consider the best in Africa.

This time around, Nabi is hopeful that his team will be in better shape to compete against a side many consider the best in Africa.Image Credit/IDISKI TIMES.

Source: Twitter

Sundowns' Strengths and Chiefs' Resolve

Despite Sundowns' superior form, Nabi remains optimistic. He noted that Sundowns’ new coach has introduced a different philosophy, improving the team's balance and efficiency. With the match scheduled for Saturday at the sold-out Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, the Chiefs' coach is hoping his squad can rise to the occasion.

The game, set to kick off at 15:30, promises to be another thrilling encounter in the Betway Premiership.

Chiefs' Big Opportunity

Despite the uphill battle that awaits them, Nabi believes that the team-building experience will have a positive impact on Chiefs' performance.

With a revitalized squad and renewed focus, they will be aiming to bounce back from their previous defeat and put in a solid performance against the league leaders. As Kaizer Chiefs face one of their toughest challenges yet, the players are determined to demonstrate their abilities and fight for a crucial victory that could boost their title aspirations.

Kaizer Chiefs Prepare for Sundowns Clash Without Sirino

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs will face Mamelodi Sundowns without forward Gaston Sirino, who is suspended after receiving a red card in their previous match against SuperSport United.

This suspension presents a challenge for head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who must decide whether to make a direct replacement for Sirino or adjust his tactics for the game.

Source: Briefly News