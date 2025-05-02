Patrick Maswanganyi is in advanced transfer talks with former club UD Oliveirense, who are keen to bring him back to Portugal

Orlando Pirates have slapped a R40 million price tag on the midfielder, which could stall or shape the outcome of the deal

Tito’s recent absence from key matches has sparked speculation and concern among fans, fuelling rumours of an imminent exit

Orlando Pirates may soon lose Patrick Maswanganyi. Talks with UD Oliveirense are reportedly in advanced stages. The Portuguese side wants him back, as he once played for them during his youth career.

Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi could be heading back to Europe as UD Oliveirense step up transfer talks. Image/Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Return to Europe on the Cards

Maswanganyi, nicknamed 'Tito', has roots in Portugal. He trained with UD Oliveirense and Académica de Coimbra before returning to South Africa. Now, at 27, he hopes to return and finish what he started in Europe.

R40 Million Price Tag Stalls Deal

Pirates have placed a hefty R40 million value on the star midfielder. That figure could be a stumbling block. Oliveirense are serious but need to meet the club’s demands. A source close to the deal revealed:

“It’s no longer just interest. They are negotiating now. The price is the main issue.”

Farouk Khan backs move

His former mentor, Farouk Khan, believes Tito is ready.

“He always wanted Europe. It’ll benefit him, Pirates, and the country,” Khan said.

He feels Tito missed out before due to impatience but can still succeed abroad.

Bench role sparks rumours

Tito has not started in Pirates’ last two games. He sat out losses to Pyramids FC and Sekhukhune United. Fans are puzzled. Some question whether it’s injury-related. But insiders say he’s fully fit.

“Why bench your best player in big games? Something isn’t right,” said a fan.

Club’s silence raises eyebrows

Neither Pirates nor Maswanganyi have addressed the rumours. This has only fuelled speculation. With the CAF Champions League still ongoing, his absence is glaring.

Fans brace for blow

Supporters fear losing their reigning PSL Player of the Year. If Pirates sell, they lose a key figure in their midfield. But if talks collapse, tensions may rise further.

Will Pirates let Tito go?

Maswanganyi’s European dream is alive. UD Oliveirense are pushing hard. Pirates now face a tough choice—cash in or risk losing a frustrated star.

Just months ago, another Pirates star, Tshegofatso Mabasa, reportedly caught the eye of English Championship outfit Sunderland after a stellar season in front of goal. While his move faces work permit challenges, Maswanganyi’s steady rise and involvement in the Bafana Bafana setup may work in his favour when Europe comes calling.

Tshegofatso Mabasa, attracted interest from Sunderland after topping the scoring charts. Image/IDiski Times

Source: Twitter

