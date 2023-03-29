Who is Jennifer Love Hewitt's son Atticus James Hallisay?

Celebrities often have to live under the constant scope of the media, which means they do not get to have an entirely private life. As a result, those closely related to them also become famous by association. This is the case for Atticus James Hallisay, actress Jennifer Love Hewitt and actor Brian Haliisay's son.

Atticus James has two siblings, Autumn and Aidan James. Photo: @jenniferlovehewittaholics, @_celeb_babies_kids on Instagram (modified by author)

Jeniffer Love Hewitt is an American actress best known for starring in the teen drama series Party of Five. At the same time, Brian Hallisay rose to stardom for his roles as Will Davis in the TV series Privileged and Kyle Parks in the Lifetime drama series The Client List. He also starred as Ben Hunter on the show Revenge.

Atticus James Hallisay's profile summary and bio

Full name Atticus James Hallisay Nickname Atticus Gender Male Date of birth June 24 2015 Age 8 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Parents Brian Hallisay and Patricia Mae Hewitt Siblings Autumn James Hallisay and Aidan James Hallisay Grandparents Herbert Daniel Hewitt and Patricia Mae Hewitt Famous for Being Jennifer Love Hewitt's son Profession Student

Atticus James Hallisay's age

At the moment, Atticus does not have any social media accounts as he is still a child. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

The celebrity child was born on June 24 2015, in Los Angeles, California, USA. As of 2023, he is eight years old. James holds American nationality and is of Caucasian ethnicity. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Atticus James Hallisay's parents

Brian Hallisay (Father)

Who is Jennifer Love Hewitt's baby daddy? Brian Hallisay is a renowned actor who made his on-screen debut in 2005. Some of his acting credits include:

The Inside (2005)

(2005) Bottoms Up (2006)

(2006) Hostel (2011)

(2011) Ringer (2012)

(2012) The Client List (2012)

Jeniffer Love Hewitt (Mother)

Jeniffer began her career as a child actress and singer, appearing in TV commercials before joining the cast of the Disney Channel series Kids Incorporated. Hewitt's notable films include:

Brian Hallisay is a renowned actor who made his on-screen debut in 2005. Photo: Kevin Winter

I know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

(1997) Heartbreakers (2001)

(2001) The Tuxedo (2002)

(2002) Ghost Whisperer (2005-2010)

(2005-2010) Criminal minds (2014-2015)

Atticus James Hallisay's siblings

Atticus has two siblings, Autumn and Aidan James. The former was born in November 2013, while the latter was born on September 2021. As of 2023, Autumn James Hallisay is 10 years old, and Aidan is two years old.

How did Jennifer Love Hewitt meet her husband?

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay met on the set of the NBC series, The Client List, in 2012 and started dating. The couple engaged in May 2013 and tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Florence, Italy, on November 20, 2013. Is Jennifer Love Hewitt still married? A decade since they said their nuptials, Jeniffer and Brian are happily married and show no sign of separation.

Atticus James Hallisay's net worth

Atticus is too young; as such, he has yet to discover his career path and is living off his parent's fortune. On the other hand, his mother, Love, has an estimated net worth of $22 million as of 2023. Atticus' father, Brian, has a net worth of around $5 million.

Jeniffer Love Hewitt is an American actress best known for starring in the teen drama series Party of Five. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Social media presence

At the moment, Atticus does not have any social media accounts as he is still a child. However, his mother, Jeniffer, commands a massive following on her platforms. You can find her on Instagram under @jenniferlovehewitt. Love has 1.3 million followers with 1,434 posts.

Atticus James Hallisay is still young and has not decided what career to pursue. But with such genes, he might take up acting in future. Although Atticus is still in his parents' shadow, more details about his personal life will continue to surface as he grows older.

