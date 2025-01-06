What is Kodak Black's net worth? A look at his wealth and lifestyle

Kodak Black is a prolific American rapper, singer, and songwriter taking the music industry by storm. Since he entered the entertainment scene, his successful career has increased his worth. What is Kodak Black's net worth, and how did he achieve this?

Rapper Kodak Black onstage on Day 1 of 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin, Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic (modified by author)

Kodak Black's net worth is millions of dollars, and he is still racking this up and not relenting on his oars. He earns through his streams on music apps and the shows he organises for his teeming audiences. Read on to learn more.

Profile summary

Full name Bill Kohen Kapri Nickname Kodak Black Gender Male Date of birth 11 June 1997 Age 27 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Pompano Beach, Florida, United States Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Jewish Sexual orientation Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 66 kg (146 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Dating Girlfriend Miranda Johnson Children 4 School Blanche Ely High School, Pompano Beach, USA Profession Rapper Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram Facebook YouTube

Kodak Black's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper was worth $5 million in 2024. Kodak's primary source of income is music, which allows him to sponsor his comfortable lifestyle and philanthropic activities. Boasting and putting himself in a class on his own, in an XXL interview, he said:

I’m better than 2Pac and Biggie. I'm just going to take this and tuck it and run with it...but I'm going to count my blessings.

How did Kodak Black make his money?

The hip-hop artist grew up under the parenting of a single mother but, with determination, has found a passion that has put him in the spotlight. Here is a breakdown of how he built his wealth.

Facts about Kodak Black. Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage on Getty Images (modified by author)

Music career

At 12, Kodak Black made his first attempt at becoming a professional rapper. This was in 2009, and he made contacts with a group known as the Brutal Youngnz, where he would later perform as J-Black. He moved on to join another group called The Kolyons, and by 2013, his first mixtape, Project Baby, was released.

His rise to stardom came when popular Canadian rapper Drake shared a video of himself dancing to one of Kodak's songs, Skrt. Atlantic Records came calling, and the rapper, formerly J-Black, was signed to the label.

He got his first significant feature when French Montana featured him on a song called Lockjaw in 2016. The track reached number 23 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. His song Skrt also became popular and climbed up to number 10 on the same chart in 2016.

Fast-forward to 2022, Kodak became a household name in the rap game. One of his most notable features is on Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers album, which is a much-talked-about project.

Business ventures

Kodak Black's merchandise line, Sniper Gang Apparel, has achieved notable success. For instance, a limited-edition teddy bear priced at $50 sold out in less than four hours, indicating strong demand and effective marketing.

As published on his official website, Kodak Black's brand offers a wide range of items, from clothing and accessories to limited-edition series. His merchandise is available in leading online stores, including Teezily and Amazon.

Philanthropy

Part of Kodak Black's money goes into charity activities. In October 2018, he donated $10,000 to the Jack and Jill Children's centre. The rapper also paid rent for local families to have a home for the holidays.

Kodak Black at the Los Angeles premiere of Tubi Originals' Robbin at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale in August 2024 in Glendale, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Exploring Kodak Black's album sales

Since starting his entertainment career, Kodak has recorded a measure of success regarding album sales. For instance, as Billboard published, when he released Dying to Live in 2018, it debuted with 89,000 album-equivalent units, and 5,000 copies were pure album sales.

Back for Everything did well, debuting at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart in the first week of release and earning 60,000 album-equivalent units. As Hypebeast published, it had 84 million on-demand streams and 3,000 in album sales.

As Billboard published, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 debuted at number eight on the Billboard 200 and earned 37,000 equivalent album units. Other albums that performed well are Painting Pictures, which topped the chart at number three, and Project Baby 2, which topped the chart at number two. Pistolz & Pearlz peaked at number 19 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Kodak Black's private jet

In September 2022, he announced that he would buy a private jet after signing a $40–$50 million deal. In the Facebook viral video, he said:

They're about to sign a $40-$50 million deal, homie. I'm gonna buy me a PJ. Who's got PJs, homie?

Analysing Kodak Black's house and cars

As the New York Post published, the rapper purchased a nearly one-acre property in Pompano Beach, Florida, for $1.8 million. The property sits two single-story commercial buildings constructed.

According to Crazy Luxury Homes, his Miramar, Florida, home features a stunning 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom pool residence with picturesque water views.

What car does Kodak Black have? According to Auto Evolution, the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Lamborghini Urus, and Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC are among the rapper's car collections.

American rapper Kodak Black onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in July 2023. Photo: Jason Koerner

Frequently asked questions

Since he shot into the limelight, fans have asked several questions about the hip-hop artist. Below are the questions and the best answers:

How much does Kodak Black make per show? As Celebrity Talent International published, the least he charges is $300,000.

As Celebrity Talent International published, the least he charges is $300,000. Who is Kodak Black signed to now? Billboard reported that he has been signed up for Capitol Records.

Billboard reported that he has been signed up for Capitol Records. How much is Kodak Black's watch? He reportedly wears a $270,000 wristwatch.

He reportedly wears a $270,000 wristwatch. What is Kodak Black's real name? He was named Dieuson Octave at birth but became legally known as Bill Kahan Kapri in 2018 because he wanted to identify as a Hebrew Israelite.

Kodak Black's net worth did not come on a golden platter. Raised by a single mother and marred by several violent and criminal activities, the rapper has had to grind steady in the studio to ensure his music gets the attention of his target audience.

