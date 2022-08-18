Who is Ella Craig? Age, children, partner, parents, movies, profiles, net worth

Ella Craig (Loudon) is a British actress and celebrity daughter. Her father is the multi-award-winning English actor Daniel Wroughton Craig. He is widely recognized for his role as secret agent James Bond in the blockbuster Bond film series. Ella’s mother is Daniel's former wife, Scottish actress Fiona Loudon.

Ella Loudon is an upcoming English actress and the daughter of renowned actor Daniel Craig. Photo: David M. Benett

Daniel's eldest daughter is passionate about acting and is following in his footsteps. She has several theatrical and film credits. The father-daughter duo has a close bond despite the actor's short-lived marriage with his first wife, Fiona.

Ella Craig’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Ella Craig Other names Ella Loudon Date of birth 20th November 1992 Age 29 years in 2022 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Eye colour Blue Gender Female Sexual orientation Not known Relationship status Not known Parents Actor Daniel Wroughton Craig and Fiona Loudon Siblings One half-sister Education New York University Profession Actress Social media Instagram Famous for Being Daniel Wroughton Craig’s daughter

How old is Ella Craig?

The young actress was born on 20th November 1992 in London, United Kingdom. Ella Craig's age is 29 years old in 2022.

Ella Craig’s parents and siblings

Ella's parents divorced when she was still a toddler. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Ella's father is the multi-award-winning English actor and filmmaker Daniel Wrought Craig. The internationally recognized actor is famous for his role as secret agent James Bond in the Bond film series (2006 to 2021). Ella Craig's mother is London-based Scottish theatre actress Fiona Loudon. Daniel and Fiona tied the knot in 1992, but their marriage did not last long. They divorced two years later, in 1992.

Ella Craig is the only child that Daniel and Fiona had during their short-lived marriage. She has a step-sister from her father’s second marriage to actress Rachel Weisz. After divorcing Fiona Loudon, the veteran actor was in several relationships before tying the knot with Rachel in 2011. The couple has a daughter (born in 2018), but Daniel Craig's wife has shielded her from the limelight.

Ella Craig's boyfriend

Daniel Craig’s daughter was previously linked to English model Ben Hill. It is not clear if the lovebirds are still together in 2022.

Ella Craig's education

The upcoming actress left London when she was 17 to study at a boarding school in Massachusetts. She later enrolled at the University of New York to pursue theatre and acting, but she dropped out before graduating due to depression.

What does Daniel Craig’s daughter do?

Elle is a stage and film actress. Photo: David M. Benett

What does Ella Craig do? Actor Daniel Craig's daughter is following in her famous parents' footsteps. She made her debut with stage performances in productions for Shakespeare and Company. The actress is represented by Buchwald Talent in the United States and Independent Talent in England.

She has starred in a number of films. Some of Ella Craig's movies are:

Trauma is a Time Machine (2018)

(2018) Mineater (2017)

(2017) Texas Road (2010) as Liz

(2010) as Liz Cold Blood (2008)

(2008) Memory’s Paradigm (2007 short film) as Kailey

How old is Daniel Craig's wife?

His wife, British actress Rachel Weisz, was born on 7th March 1970, in Westminster, London. She is 52 years in 2022. The couple married in 2011 and have one daughter together.

Did Daniel Craig lose his front teeth?

The actor is known for doing his own stunts but has sustained several injuries on set. He lost his two front teeth while filming the first James Bond movie, Casno Royale, in 2006. He has been wearing a protective shield during fight scenes ever since.

What is Daniel Craig’s net worth?

Daniel Wroughton Craig is known for his role as secret agent James Bond. Photo: Randy Holmes

The internationally acclaimed actor has an estimated net worth of $160 million in 2022. He earned approximately $85.4 million for his role as James Bond in all the five films he was in, including Casno Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time To Die.

Ella Craig is doing well as an upcoming actress in theatrical performances and films. She is lucky to have a father who is one of the best actors in the world and a mother who is skilled in theatre productions. She can learn all the right skills from her parents.

