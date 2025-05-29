A young South African man had people emotional after he detailed his story of losing his mother

The youngster also lost two of his aunts and reflected on the painful events in a now-viral TikTok post

Social media users comforted him in a thread of comments after learning about his heartbreak

A young South African man shared the heartbreaking story of losing his mom and aunt.

The sisters died days apart and the family had to organise a funeral for all three of them.

Man loses mom and two aunts days apart

A young South African man, Qhamani Pongoma revisited one of his traumatic memories from 2023. The youngster lost his mother and two sisters after being trapped in a fire.

The family was preparing to host a traditional family ceremony. The three women were to make traditional beer at 06:00 am on the ninth of July in one of the houses in the yard. Pongoma shared that he was woken up by loud noises and it was a group of community members.

He looked out the window and saw a crowd of people who ran towards his house:

“My sister came to tell me that our mom and our aunts were trapped in a fire in one of the houses in the yard.”

The young man went straight to the house on fire and screamed out his mom's and aunts’ names to check if they were still alive. They responded by begging to be rescued.

Pongoma tried his best to break into the house but it was too much of a challenge for him alone. The screams and cries broke his heart:

“They screamed, ‘Please save us, Qhamani, we are burning’.”

Community members managed to help one of the aunts and the mom. The other aunt was rescued by paramedics who had to cover her body as touching her third-degree burns was hazardous:

“Their bodies were ruined as their skin was hanging. We could barely recognise them.”

The ambulance picked up the three women and took them to the hospital, but one of the aunts died before they reached their destination. The news of her passing broke the family and community members.

While preparing for the deceased’s funeral, the family was informed that the second aunt had died on the 10th of July. The family was devastated and things got worse when Pongoma’s mother died the next day:

“My heart broke when all three coffins arrived at our home. We faced our parents’ coffins. I will never heal from this.”

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi heartbroken by man’s story

Social media users were emotional after learning about one Xhosa man’s traumatic past:

@The life of Mooi prayed:

“My God, how do I unread this? I read it with the hope that one of them would survive at least. Oh Heavenly Father, may you please comfort your children through this infinite pain. Reward them with a long peaceful and wealthy life. I pray for them in Jesus' name.”

@nothing said:

“Damn, some people really have it hard in this world.”

@Zee_Lolly commented:

“I don't like giving witches credit over my life, but the reality is that witchcraft is real. I always comfort myself by saying that it will nevertheless happen if God does not allow it.”

@Unathi Vanessa wrote:

“Seeing this while going through a lot in life made me worse.”

@Menduzz💋 commented:

“I can’t imagine the pain you went through. I pray God heals your heart and gives you peace. I’m truly sorry.”

