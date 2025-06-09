A South African woman went viral on TikTok after approaching Angie Motshekga with social media language

The Mzansi lady was amused by her statement, and the minister’s reaction floored many people online

Her now-viral video reached over a million people after she uploaded it on TikTok on Sunday morning

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga was confused by one lady who yelled an unfamiliar quote at her.

Angie Motshekga's reaction to a 'Revenge Diaries' line floored SA. Image: @Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The woman was amused by her behaviour and uploaded Motshekga’s reaction on TikTok, which instantly went viral.

Lady approaches Angie Motshekga with social media language

Content creators have found new ways to entertain and build a reliable community online. A young South African man and award-winning content creator, Goitsemang Lekgetho, wowed audiences with his new TikTok show Revenge Diaries.

He created scenarios that entertained South Africa and garnered millions of views from his impeccable storytelling. There’s one episode that stood out to Mzansi, and it involved the country’s Defence Minister, Angie Motshekga.

People remember a particular scene where Lekgetho screamed:

“Angie Motshekga, shoot my hair.”

The gent held a toy gun and shot his raggedy wig. Mzansi was floored by the ridiculous clip and made it go viral across social media sites. A lady, Kendra Mabilisa, who spotted Motshekga over the weekend, could not resist saying the famous line and screamed:

“Angie Motshekga, shoot my hair.”

The minister was perplexed as she walked to her car. The confusion amused many after her reaction was caught on camera. Mabilisa captioned her post:

“I don't know why I do the things I do sometimes. I'm sorry, Mam'Angie, blame it on Revenge Diaries.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA floored by woman seeing Angie Motshega

Social media users shared their thoughts on the interracial and commented:

A lady approached Angie Motshekga with social media language. Image: @Gallo Images

Source: Instagram

@LeboManda🇿🇦 laughed:

“What a wrong time to be Angie Motshekga.”

@T🤍 pointed out:

“I don’t think Angie likes the trend.”

@7th Venusian said:

“Your bravery is unmatched.”

@KamoVSOP commented:

“You guys are so ungovernable, do you know what would’ve happened in other African countries?”

@Bayanda was amazed:

“Not you calling her by name straight to her face.”

@Collen explained:

“This country is funny, and then you hear people telling us to go back home to Nigeria and leave this fun country? Never!”

@Fridz_molo wondered:

“I wonder if she even knows that she is the main thing in ‘Revenge Diaries.”

@Mama Football Player pointed out:

“She didn’t believe her ears.”

@godfusi said:

“I’m done with this country.”

@Xadow🖤 said:

“This country is a mess with leaders who are unqualified. She has absolutely no clue what she's doing in that position, and yet it is acceptable.”

